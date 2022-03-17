Holi, the festival of colours is right around the corner and is celebrated by people across the country. This is one of the most awaited festivals and will be celebrated on March 18, 2022, Friday this year. Here are some creative and meaningful Happy Holi 2022 quotes, greetings and wishes in English and Hindi. Happy Holi Quotes in English Holi is a special time of the year when we remember those we love with colourful splashes of colour and joy.

Holi is the day when people use colours to express their love to their near and dear ones.

Here's praying God gives you all the colours of life, the colours of joy, colours of happiness, friendship, and any other colours you wish to paint in your life with. Happy Holi Greetings Even though I am not with you on this joyous occasion of Holi, I hope you have a day full of love, joy and happiness. Happy Holi.

May the spirit of Holi bring you happiness, warmth, joy and hope. Happy Holi 2022.

Red, green, yellow, and blue… The colours of Holi remind me of you. Happy Holi 2022 Holi Messages in English On the auspicious day of Holi 2022, may the gods bless us all with good health, wealth, peace, joy, and happiness. A very happy Holi to you and your family.

Not every day will be as joyful and colourful as today. Keppy smiling and have a great Holi 2022.

Be a free spirit when it comes to colour. Hope you have a great Holi.

May this festival of colours bring you joy and inspire you to embark on the next adventure in life with courage and determination.

Happy Holi 2022! I wish you a colourful day filled with love and happiness.

Best wishes to you for a Holi filled with sweet moments and memories to cherish long after. Happy Holi 2022 Holi Messages in Hindi फूलों का त्यौहार हो, आप हमारे साथ हो, महफिल में चार चाँद हो... मनाएं हम होली ऐसे, जैसे पहले मुलाक़ात का एहसास हो। मुबारक हो आपको होली का त्यौहार।

अपनों से अपनों को मिलाती है होली, खुशियों के रंग लाती है होली, बरसों से बिछड़ें हैं जो उन सबको मिलाती है होली, मेरी तरफ से आप सबको हैप्पी होली

हमेशा मीठी रहे आपकी बोली , खुशियों से भर जाए आपकी झोली , आप सबको मेरी तरफ से हैप्पी होली।

होली के खूबसूरत रंगों की तरह, आपको और आपके पूरे परिवार को, हमारी तरफ से बहुत बहुत रंगों और भरी उमंगो भरी शुभकामनायें, हैप्पी होली

हमेशा मीठी रहे आपकी बोली, खुशियों से भर जाए आपकी झोली, आप सबको मेरी तरह से हैप्पी होली।

प्यार के रंग से भरो पिचकारी, स्नेह के रंग से रंग दो दुनिया सारी, ये रंग ना जाने जात ना कोई बोली, मुबारक हो आपको होली Image: Shutterstock

