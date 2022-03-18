Holi 2022: How To Remove Holi Colour From Face? Here Are A Few Simple And Effective Ways

The festival of colours is here, touted as one of the biggest festivals of India, the entire country is immersed in the preparation of celebrating Holi on March 18, 2022. It is celebrated every year by children and adults likewise with great zeal and enthusiasm. People all across India are eagerly waiting to smear powdered colours on their loved ones on this special occasion. As the festival has just arrived, here we bring you some simple and easy tricks to remove Holi colours from your face.

How to remove Holi colour from face?

Firstly it is very essential to always pick natural colours instead of harmful dyes, so go for organic colours. Here are some easy ways to remove Holi colours from the face-

Firstly start with cleaning your skin with a foaming cleanser which will help remove the colour.

You can also try home-made natural ubtans or face masks, instead of using harsh cleansers to get rid of Holi colours as they are gentle scrubs and will not irritate your skin further. Consider using Gram Flour (Besan), Turmeric (Haldi), Milk, Lemon Juice on your face mask.

A cleanser that has lemon and aloe vera in it is also highly potent to remove colour.

You can also use coconut oil to take off wet colours from your face and body.

To nullify itchiness, one can also go for a combination of glycerine with rose water on your face and rinse it with warm water.

Another useful remedy is to mix two tablespoons of honey with half a cup of curd. Add a pinch of turmeric to the mixture and apply it to the face, neck, and arms. Leave it on for 20 minutes and wash off with water. This not only helps remove tan but softens the skin as well.

Apart from that one can also use pre-soaked Multani Mitti. When the pack dries, rinse it off to remove the colour.

Image: Instagram/@happyholi2022