Holi 2022: How To Remove Holi Colours From Clothes? Follow These Easy Tips And Tricks

As one of the biggest festivals of India kicks in, the entire country is immersed in the preparation of celebrating Holi on March 18, 2022. From smearing each other's faces with colours to spraying water on them, the festival is celebrated in traditional fervour and great enthusiasm. This year would be no different as people celebrated Choti Holi also known as Holika Dahan a day before the big celebration.

As everyone celebrates the day with love and joy, they often get dirty stains and colours on their clothes that could become difficult to remove. But, here we are sharing a couple of easy and effective tips that could help you get stains out of your clothes while keeping the cloth quality intact. Read further ahead to know how to remove Holi colours from clothes.

How to remove Holi colours from clothes?

1. Vinegar

Add half a cup of vinegar and 1 teaspoon of detergent to 2-3 litres of cold water and soak up your clothes to pull out the colour from them.

2. Baking soda

If you soak your clothes in a bucket full of water and add a cup full of baking soda to it, the stains will easily go away. After you take the clothes out of the solution, scrub them a little to get the stains out instead of washing them in a washing machine.

3. Laundry detergent

There are a couple of mild laundry detergents available in the market that will not only help in removing stains and colours from your clothes but, will also keep the quality intact. For best, results, use warm water to rinse them.

4. Lemon Juice

The acidic nature of lemon helps remove the colours and stains from the clothes. You can soak them in lemon juice for 15 minutes. Soak the stain in lemon juice for 15 minutes and scrub the stains off thereafter.

Image: PTI