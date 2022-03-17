Holi 2022: Significance, Puja Timing, Puja Vidhi And Other Details

Holi is one of the most popular festivals in India. The festival of colours is celebrated every year by children and adults likewise with great zeal and enthusiasm. The most-awaited festival in India is celebrated on full moon day, which marks the arrival of spring. This year Holi will be celebrated on March 18, 2022. As the festival of colours, Holi 2022 which celebrates the triumph for good over evil is inching closer here we bring you details about its significance, puja timing and other details.

Holi History & Significance

The story behind Holi is still one of India’s most popular folklore. The ancient Indian festival is known to celebrate the eternal and sacred love of Lord Krishna and Radha. Another story suggests that this festival is also celebrated for the mythological story of Holika and Prahlad which signifies the victory of good over evil.

Holi 2022 time

The festival of Holi begins with Holika Dahan. Holika Dahan is celebrated on the Purnima tithi of Shukla Paksha of Phalgun month. People all across the country light bonfires as they throw grains, coconuts, wood onto them. This ritual represents the death of Holika, thereby the triumph of good over bad. This year Holika Dahan will be celebrated today i.e on March 17 and the colours will be played on March 18.Here take a look at Holika Dahan Shubh Muhurat details-

Purnima Tithi begins at 01:29 pm on March 17, 2022.

Purnima Tithi Ends at 12:47 PM on March 18, 2022

Bhadra Punchha is from 09:06 PM to 10:16 PM

Bhadra Mukha is from 10:16 PM to 12:13 AM on March 18

Holi 2022 Puja Vidhi

As per various religious beliefs, by worshipping Holika on Holika Dahan a person gets rid of all kinds of problems in their life. On the day of Purnima visit the place of Holika and sit facing east or north. With the help of cow dung make idols of Holika and Prahlad. Then start the puja, firstly start with offering water to the Holika. Then, offer Roli, Akshat, flowers, turmeric, moong, batase, gulal, seven types of grains, wheat, sugarcane, gram etc. one by one to the Holika mata. Along with Holika, offer prayers to Lord Narasimha too.

