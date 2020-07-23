How Does Addison Rae Know The Kardashians? Here Is How They Became Friends

TikTok celebrities have been making headlines ever since social media platform rose to fame. But now it seems as though, the sparking worlds of TikTok celebrities and reality TV stars have somehow unexpectedly, collided. Thanks to the Kardashians and one of TikTok’s most popular stars Addison Rae Easterling, the playing field or collaboration opportunities, for TikTok celebrities seems to have opened up. Fans of the TikTok star and the Kardashians have been fascinated since the last few months as pictures and collaborations featuring Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae together have been surfacing on the internet. Read on to find out, “How does Addison Rae know the Kardashians?”

How does Addison Rae know the Kardashians?

On Saturday, July 18, social media star Addison Rae posted her recent collaboration with the oldest Kardashian sister on her TikTok account. The video garnered enormous attention and left fans wondering, how did these two become friends. Here is how Addison Rae knows the Kardashians.

In 2020, Mason, who is the 10-year-old son of Kourtney Kardashian, rose to fame on social media in a big way. The 10-year-old had two TikTok accounts, which were later shut down by his mom claiming, that he was too young to be running his own social media platforms. The Kardashian joined Instagram later, where he began spilling some beans about the Kardashian family. However, his father Scott Disick soon intervened and shut his Instagram account too.

Addison Rae with Kourtney Kardashian: Why is Addison Rae with the Kardashians?

During this time on social media, Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason professed his fandom for Addison Rae. They soon made a collabTikTok video. It seems as though after filming the collar video with Mason, Addison Rae spent some time hanging out with Kourtney Kardashian.

According to the reports of a media portal, this was probably when Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian formed a bond. In June 2020, they created another collab video TikTok which became viral. The media portal also reported that by the end of June, the two had become frequent TikTok collaborators, and even reenacted some of KUWTK iconic and popular scenes.

The 19-year-old TikTok star Addison Rae also filmed some dance videos with the 41-year-old reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian. According to the reports of an entertainment portal, the duo also declared each other as best friends, as they made fun TikTok videos together and even rocked matching sweatshirts. By late June, it can be seen that the two were popping up on each other's Instagram feeds.

Addison Rae could basically declare herself as an honorary member of the Kardashian family by Saturday, July 18. The 19-year-old TikTok Star also shared some TikTok’s filmed with her new pal's kids. According to the reports of a media portal, at one point in the video, even Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West popped in one of the TikTok’s.

