Hyderabad Doctor's Murder: Yami Gautam, Kajal Aggarwal, Keerthy Suresh, Others 'furious'

There was an outpour of anger by celebrities on social media at the horrific murder of a 27-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad. Mostly those who worked in the Telugu film industry like Yami Gautam, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Keerthy Suresh, Sarath Kumar, Nani, Sai Dharam Tej, Lavanya Tripathi and other stars reacted to the shocking crime, terming it ‘disgusting’, ‘devastating’, ‘tragic’ and more. The stars raised the importance of safety in our country, while demanding that the strictest punishment be handed out to the culprits as they expressed their condolences to the family.

Expressing her thoughts on the incident, Kajal Aggarwal stated, “So furious. Wonder if there's any safe place whatsoever. Tragic to see women victimised every day. Capital punishment to the guilty is a must. Adequate safety is the need of the hour. Let's not wait for a situation to become an emergency.” Yami Gautam tweeted, “Anger,sorrow ,shock ..how could these inhuman,unimaginable crimes against women still happen despite such strong uproar & awareness ! Do these demons have no fear of punishment or law,,Where are we going wrong & lagging behind as a system & as a society” (sic)

Veteran actor Sarath Kumar wrote, “Totally shocked & angered by this evil, atrocious, disgraceful unpardonable crime.Respecting & protecting women should be the top priority of any society. India, known for portraying women as forms of Goddesses should know to treat them as equals.1(2) #Hyderabad.” He added, “India, known for portraying women as forms of Goddesses should know to treat them as equals at least.When Proper #SexEducation not in place & #GruesomePunishments is the only way. I condemn #HyderabadHorror 2(2)”

Sai Dharam Tej wrote on Twitter, “Angry. Saddened. Shocked. Speechless. Hearing such heart-wrenching news even today is absolutely disturbing. Let us work together as a society to bring a change and put an end to this barbarism.” Lavanya Tripathi too vented out, “Its extremely disgusting and disturbing, cannot even imagine the pain that girl had to go through, and now her family.. waiting for justice to be served..” (sic)

Keerthy wrote a note, "Things are getting fearsome day by day. I am just speechless at this moment, not knowing who is to be blamed specially in a city like Hyderabad which I presumed to be a super safe city. When will our country ever become safe for a woman to walk around at any time of the day. All the brutal psychopaths should be hunt down and punished asap! Heartfelt condolences to her family. May God give them the strength and the power to overcome the loss and help find the culprits. I believe in Karma, it works 24*7.”

Rakul said she did not know how to react to it, “Its high time we as a nation instill fear in people’s minds so no one dares to even think about committing a crime so horrific ..” Nani wrote, “We can’t even demand for justice cause no matter what punishment is served to the one's who did this it’s still not justified. RIP ? Can she ? I just feel so angry and helpless. Requesting the media to be sensitive with the family."

The Case

The charred remains of an assistant veterinary doctor employed with a state-run hospital was found under a culvert at Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway. The deceased’s family had filed a missing complaint with the police on Wednesday. Her sister had revealed that she had called to express her suspicion on a lorry driver. However, she could not get back to her despite repeated attempts at calls. Ten teams have been formed to investigate the case, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar informed.

