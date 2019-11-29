'Ashamed' Saina Nehwal Demands Severe Punishment For Horrific Hyderabad Murder Culprits

India's badminton ace Saina Nehwal expressed shock over the murder of a Hyderabad veterinary doctor and said that she was ashamed of the incident that had occurred in the capital city of Telangana. Saina took to Twitter to express her shock towards the gruesome incident and raised her voice asking for severe punishment to be meted out to the culprits involved in the crime. The badminton ace said that she was horrified to know that the life of the veterinary doctor was cut short.

Saina Nehwal wants severe punishment for the culprits

Really horrifying incidence to know that vet doctor life was cut short without any fault of her .Really ashamed of this bad incidence in hyderabad..RIP #Priyankareddy 🙏. Culprit should be given severe punishment. — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) November 29, 2019

Four accused arrested

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the four accused involved in the case - two lorry drivers and two cleaners. Sources also report that the police investigation revealed that the victim's clothes and several liquor bottles were found close to the Shamshabad toll gate. Sources revealed that the victim's scooter was found 10 KMs away and charred body about 25 KMs away from the site. Moreover, sources report that the victim had sustained 70% burn injuries after her she was allegedly wrapped in a kerosene-doused blanket and set ablaze. National Commission of Women has too taken suo-moto cognizance of the issue.

Hyderabad doctor's charred remains found

Police found the burnt body of the 27-year old victim, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital, under a culvert in Hyderabad after noticed by passersby. Members of the victim's family, who had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on Wednesday. The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture. The victim's sister who last talked to the victim said that a lorry driver had sent the vehicle allegedly to a repair shop with a small boy. The boy had then returned with the vehicle allegedly stating that all shops were shut. As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted before being charred to death.

