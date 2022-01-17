South Indian actor Allu Arjun's stellar performance in the latest film Pushpa: The Rise has been receiving a terrific response from the people. Looks like the film’s fever among the masses is not going to die down anytime soon. The movie starring superstar Arjun in the lead role along with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil completes one successful month today and is still running in cinema halls. Interestingly the film’s running success came to light after, Hyderabad Traffic Police started running a campaign.

Cashing in on the film’s massive success, Hyderabad Traffic Police had put up a post on their social media recently, taking up awareness programmes on the helmet rule for two-wheeler riders. The Hyderabad Traffic Police page on Twitter used Allu Arjun’s photograph from his latest blockbuster film featuring the stylish actor to spread awareness.

Hyderabad Traffic Police uses Pushpa: The Rise poster

In the poster, the superstar is seen wearing a checked shirt (from the movie) as he’s seen riding a bike with a helmet on. The post emphasised how the helmet saves the lives of the people and urged citizens to wear them while riding two-wheelers. After taking the box office by storm with a record collection of over Rs 300 crores and its Hindi version nearing Rs 90 crores, the film is bulldozing its way to record books. ‘Pushpa’s dream run at the ticket counters worldwide has surprisingly surpassed the collections of the biggest box-office hits from different language industries, creating a new box office record for Allu Arjun.

After extending its theatrical run and getting an amazing response at the BO, the Hindi version of the movie had marked its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video last week. No wonder, the movie rocked the digital world ever since its launch and is expected to do wonders and earn more through the streaming giant. Meanwhile, on the work front, the superstar’s Telugu action drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020) is scheduled to release its dubbed Hindi version in cinemas on January 26.

Allu Arjun’s glory with Pushpa: The Rise came as a surprise for the movie buffs across the globe and now not only the South film industry, the superstar has successfully risen to be a Pan-India star, as the audience, especially his ardent fans are eagerly awaiting the release of part 2 of the blockbuster.

IMAGE: Instagram/PtimeVideo/AlluArjunonline