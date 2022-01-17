After Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa', 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' To Have A Hindi Theatrical Release

Allu Arjun has taken over the headlines after his trailblazing performance in Pushpa: The Rise, which was made available in a Hindi-dubbed version apart from the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Now, in another interesting piece of information for all Allu Arjun fans, the Hindi dubbed version of his blockbuster film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will be hitting theatres on January 26.

The film, which recently clocked two years of its release, starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, while Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, and Nivetha Pethuraj among others also took on pivotal roles. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film, which is currently streaming on Netflix, was one of the highest-grossing movies in 2020.

Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to witness a Hindi theatrical release

Taking to their Twitter handle on Monday, January 17, the production house Goldmines Telefilms shared the update and wrote, "ALLU ARJUN: AFTER 'PUSHPA', NOW HINDI DUBBED VERSION OF 'ALA VAIKUNTHAPURRAMULOO' IN CINEMAS...@alluarjun." Take a look.

ALLU ARJUN: AFTER 'PUSHPA', NOW HINDI DUBBED VERSION OF 'ALA VAIKUNTHAPURRAMULOO' IN CINEMAS... @alluarjun pic.twitter.com/8u7gzJyS1O — Goldmines Telefilms (@GTelefilms) January 17, 2022

The drama's plot followed Bantu (Allu Arjun), who is constantly neglected by his father Valmiki. He later learns that he was swapped as a child and his real father is a well-established businessman Ramachandra. Bantu then enters Ramachandra's house to protect his biological family against a threat from an influential man.

The film opened to positive reviews, with many hailing Allu Arjun and Murali Sharma's performances as well as Trivikram's direction and writing. The film also won 10 honours at South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA), including the Telugu Best Film title.

Allu Arjun marks 2 years of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Taking to his Instagram handle last week, the Pushpa star shared a BTS still from the film's sets and wrote, "Sweetest Recall . 2 years of #AVPL . What a journey… I still feel the sweetness. . Thank you #trivikram garu for the most spl experience ever . And my brother @musicthaman for the album of the decade , all my artists , techs. , producers n the whole team . Congratulations to us once again . May we celebrate many more in years to come . Sweetga Undhi kadha… Nakugooda Nachindhi."

