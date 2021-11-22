IFFI Goa: 'Goodfellas', 'Lamb' & Other Films That Will Screen At The Film Fest On Day 3

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@iffigoa
The annual International Film Festival India (IFFI) kicked off in style on Saturday at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Panjim. Along with numerous awards and grand performances by celebrities from the film industry, the screening of many critically-acclaimed films are also the other important part of the grand festival. On day 3 of the nine-day festival, numerous films are lined-up.
From Rajesh Pinjani's Baboo Band Baaja to films from across the world, like Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas, Neus Ballus' The Odd Job Men, Valdimar Johannsson's Lamb, and others will be screened on Tuesday at IFFI Goa. From the films that were released a year or so back like Andhadhun to the latest releases like Dhamaka, for the delegates present at the International Film Festival India. Here we've curated a list of films that will be screened at the festival on Day 3:
Love Songs For Tough Guys: French- 2021
Ahed's Knee: Hebrew- 2021
Bergmam Island: English- 2021
The First Teacher: Russian- 1965
T-34: Russian- 2019
Anais In Love: French- 2021
Goodfellas: English- 1990
Paradise: Russain- 2016
At Eternity's Gate: English, French- 2018
Hi, Mom: Chinese- 2021
Unbalanced: Spanish- 2016
The Odd Job Men: Spanish- 2021
The Turin House: Hungarian- 2011
Leader: Polish- 2018
Surmounting Challenges: English-2021
Lamb: Icelandic- 2021
Patio of Illusion: Chinese- 2019
The Innocents: Norwegian- 2021
Odessa: Russian, Yiddish- 2019
Bablu Babylon Se- Hindi- 2021
Nitantoi Sahaj Saral: Bengali- 2021
Baboo Band Baaja: Marathi- 2012
Dollu: Kannada- 2021
Joymoti: Assamese- 2006
Naad: The Sound: Bengali- 2014
Eigi Kona: Manipuri- 2019
Maargam: Malayalam- 2003
Ganga Putra: Hindi- 2015
Godavari: Marathi- 2021
Kaaka Muthai: Tamil- 2014
Raajakumara: Kannada- 2016
The films are being screened in different categories like the BRICS section, Indian Panorama section, among others. An inauguration ceremony of the various categories will also be held. In over nine days, a total of148 films from 73 nations will be screened, which includes 12 world premieres, 26 Asia premieres, and 64 India premieres. Netflix and other streamers will also be a part of masterclasses and sessions at the event.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.