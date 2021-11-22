IFFI Goa: 'Goodfellas', 'Lamb' & Other Films That Will Screen At The Film Fest On Day 3

The annual International Film Festival India (IFFI) kicked off in style on Saturday at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Panjim. Along with numerous awards and grand performances by celebrities from the film industry, the screening of many critically-acclaimed films are also the other important part of the grand festival. On day 3 of the nine-day festival, numerous films are lined-up.

From Rajesh Pinjani's Baboo Band Baaja to films from across the world, like Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas, Neus Ballus' The Odd Job Men, Valdimar Johannsson's Lamb, and others will be screened on Tuesday at IFFI Goa. From the films that were released a year or so back like Andhadhun to the latest releases like Dhamaka, for the delegates present at the International Film Festival India. Here we've curated a list of films that will be screened at the festival on Day 3:

IFFI Goa: Day 3 Schedule

Love Songs For Tough Guys: French- 2021

Ahed's Knee: Hebrew- 2021

Bergmam Island: English- 2021

The First Teacher: Russian- 1965

T-34: Russian- 2019

Anais In Love: French- 2021

Goodfellas: English- 1990

Paradise: Russain- 2016

At Eternity's Gate: English, French- 2018

Hi, Mom: Chinese- 2021

Unbalanced: Spanish- 2016

The Odd Job Men: Spanish- 2021

The Turin House: Hungarian- 2011

Leader: Polish- 2018

Surmounting Challenges: English-2021

Lamb: Icelandic- 2021

Patio of Illusion: Chinese- 2019

The Innocents: Norwegian- 2021

Odessa: Russian, Yiddish- 2019

Indian Panorama section

Bablu Babylon Se- Hindi- 2021

Nitantoi Sahaj Saral: Bengali- 2021

Baboo Band Baaja: Marathi- 2012

Dollu: Kannada- 2021

Joymoti: Assamese- 2006

Naad: The Sound: Bengali- 2014

Eigi Kona: Manipuri- 2019

Maargam: Malayalam- 2003

Ganga Putra: Hindi- 2015

Godavari: Marathi- 2021

Kaaka Muthai: Tamil- 2014

Raajakumara: Kannada- 2016

The films are being screened in different categories like the BRICS section, Indian Panorama section, among others. An inauguration ceremony of the various categories will also be held. In over nine days, a total of148 films from 73 nations will be screened, which includes 12 world premieres, 26 Asia premieres, and 64 India premieres. Netflix and other streamers will also be a part of masterclasses and sessions at the event.

