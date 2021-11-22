IFFI Goa: Hrithik Roshan Attends Event Virtually, Talks About His Acting Process

Hrithik Roshan attended the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) virtually and opened up about his process of acting. He also mentioned that there are often roles that actors get emotionally attached to and revealed what those roles are for him. He was joined by director Siddharth Anand and Komal Nahta virtually and the trio gave various details about the film industry.

Hrithik Roshan attends IFFI Goa virtually

Union Minister Anurag Thakur took to Twitter and shared a glimpse of Hrithik Roshan's appearance at the International Film Festival of India. The actor opened up about his process of acting. He mentioned that although every actor has their own, he prefers to draw from experience from his own life. He said,

"Every actor has his own process and there's no process that's wrong. I'm the kind of actor that I think takes from my own life."

What did @iHrithik say at #IFFI52 ❓ 🎥



Masterclasses are being held by the icons of Indian Cinema @IFFIGoa.



This is a never before, unique experience for #75CreativeMindsIFFI. pic.twitter.com/CFRqxX75p6 — Office of Mr. Anurag Thakur (@Anurag_Office) November 22, 2021

He also mentioned that there are certain roles he has played onscreen that has had an emotional attachment to. One of them was in the film, Koi Mil Gaya, in which he played Rohit Mehra. The actor seems to be immensely attached to the film and his role, as he wished his mat from the film, Jadoo a happy birthday as the film clocked 18 years a few months ago.

He penned down an emotional note for him as he wrote, "To the one who filled Rohit’s and personally my life with happiness & magic. He held Rohit’s hand, healed his scars and made him believe in miracles. Jaadoo was merely 3 when he entered Rohit’s life. 18 years have passed by, he turns 21 today. Sometimes, I wonder how he would look like today! 🤔" The actor also mentioned at the virtual IFFI appearance that the other film he feels an emotional connection with is Kaabil, which released in 2017 and also starred Yami Gautam.

Hrithik Roshan is currently gearing up for his next film, Fighter, in which he will star alongside Deepika Padukone. The action flick will be helmed by Siddharth Anand, who had only good things to say about Hrithik at IFFI Goa. He said, "There's nothing a director can ask for from an actor that Hrithik can't give." Speaking about the upcoming project the director said, "Our endeavour is to make good action films in India, as we as an audience love watching those films." The film is touted to be India's first-ever aerial action film and fans await its release in anticipation.

Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan