IFFI: OTT Giants Like Netflix, Amazon Prime To Be Part Of 52nd Film Festival For 1st Time

The 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will see the participation of five OTT giants, namely- Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, Voot and SonyLIV.

IFFI 2021

The 52nd International Film Festival of India, which commences from today, November 20, in Goa, will see the participation of five major OTT players, namely- Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, Voot and SonyLIV for the first time in history. According to a press release by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, these OTT giants will participate through live Masterclasses, content launches and previews, multiple on-ground and virtual events as well as curated film package screenings. 

The move aims to bolster the quality and produce fresh content, since these platforms curate variety of shows and movies every year. Digital India also paves the way of enthralling the audience virtually all over the world.

The latest edition of the International film festival of India will be held in a hybrid format owing to the current COVID-19 situation. 

OTT platforms to participate at IFFI 2021 

  •  Netflix is set to organise a three-day virtual masterclass in association with a Paris-based renowned school of image and arts, 'Gobelins – School L’image.'  Filmmaker Jane Campion's period drama The Power of the Dog will also witness its Indian premiere. It stars  Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst in lead roles. Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka will also be screened, with an introduction of the film by the actor. The first episode preview of Raveena Tandon and Ashutosh Rana's upcoming crime thriller series Aranyak will also be showcased. 

 

  • SonyLIV - The streamer will hold a masterclass by Sumit Purohit and Saurav Dey, known to have written the Scam-1992 screenplay. Another Masterclass by Maharani Screenplay writer Nandan Jha will also be held. The steamer will also screen its web series Tryst with Destiny

 

  • Zee5-  Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwini Iyer's popular series Breakpoint, which charts the untold story of Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupati will be specially curated by the streamer for IFFI. It will also hold a Directors’ round table titled 'Championing the Game', which would consist of Rashmi Rocket director Akarsh Khurana, Director of Dangal and Breakpoint  Nitish Tiwari, Bhag Milkha Bhag fame  Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Mary Kom director Omung Kumar. It will also be announcing the project Zee Katha Caravan, which would provide a platform for writers of today and tomorrow to share 'soul stirring' tales. 

