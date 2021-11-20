IFFI To Honour Dilip Kumar, Christopher Plummer & Others For Their Contribution To Cinema

The annual International Film Festival of India (IFFI) commenced in Goa's Panaji city on Saturday. The festival aims at providing a common platform for the cinemas of the world to project the excellence of film art. The 52nd edition of IFFI Goa will take place for nine consecutive days till November 28.

IFFI will be paying homage to several artists such as Dilip Kumar, Christopher Plummer, Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously for their contribution to cinema.

IFFI Goa to honour Dilip Kumar, Christopher Plummer and more

The International Film Festival of India took to their official Twitter handles and announced the artists that would be honoured posthumously for their contribution to cinema. Indian actors like Dilip Kumar, Sureka Sikri, Puneeth Rajkumar, Sanchari Vijay who passed away this year will be honoured. Meanwhile, other Indian and international artists like Christopher Plummer, Sumitra Bhave, Buddhadeb Dasgupta, Jean-Paul Belmondo and many others were included in the list.

The IFFI will feature numerous well-known names from the world of entertainment and many from the political fraternity will also be present at the event. Films in various categories will be showcased and numerous artists will be honoured. All 148 films from 73 nations will be screened, which includes 12 world premieres, 26 Asia premieres and 64 India premieres.

