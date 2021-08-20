Im Soo Hyang Joins Upcoming MBC Medical Drama 'Doctor Lawyer' Opposite So Ji Sub

My ID is Gangnam Beauty Im Soo Hyang is confirmed to join So Ji Sub in MBC's upcoming medical drama titled Doctor Lawyer. The drama was announced earlier this year and Master's Sun actor So Ji Sub was roped in to play the lead role. After anticipating the female protagonist, fans are ecstatic to learn about the newest addition to the drama. The 31-year-old actor was in talks to join the cast of Doctor Lawyer. According to a report from Pinkvilla, Soo Hyang is finally roped in to play the lead opposite Ji Sub. More details about her characters are kept under wrap.

More on MBC's Doctor Lawyer

The Korean drama became a hot topic after reports of So Ji Sub making his highly-awaited comeback though the K drama was announced. Written by Jang Hong-cheol and directed by Lee Yong-seok, the drama will depict a medical suspense court drama. Playing the role of Han Yi-Han, Ji Sub will be seen playing an elite surgeon whose life turns upside down due to a failed surgery.

After getting his licence revoked, Yi Han specializes in medical litigation and unfolds the truth of his failed surgery. Yi Han will also work as a public prosecutor who stands up for victims and punishes medical professionals committing malpractices or negligence.

More on Im Soo Hyang

The actor will also be reuniting with her New Tales of Gisaeng co-star Sung Hoon for the Korean adaptation of the popular American series Jane The Virgin. She will play the role of an assistant drama writer named Bae Ji Eun who gets pregnant with the child of a famous businessman in Korea due to a medical mishap. On the other hand, Sung Hoon will play Kim Bok Rae, a rich man notorious for his affair with models and actors.

Im Soo Hyang is known for her roles in popular K dramas like Graceful Family, Salamander Guru and The Shadows, Great Stories: "The Golden Days of Young-ja", and Top Star U-back. She was last seen in When I Was The Prettiest. Im Soo Hyang rose to fame playing leading roles in the television series New Tales of Gisaeng (2011) and Inspiring Generation (2014).

Image Credit: IM SOO HYANG'S INSTAGRAM