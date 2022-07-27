Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne: Abhishek Bachchan, Kapil Dev To hoist Indian Flag

Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan and former cricketer Kapil Dev will soon hoist the Indian flag at the upcoming Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The upcoming event is set to take place from August 12 to August 20 and will showcase over 200 critically acclaimed films, as per a report by ANI. Speaking about hoisting the Indian flag at the event, Bachchan mentioned it was a 'matter of pride' for him.

Abhishek Bachchan, Kapil Dev to hoist Indian flag at IFFM 2022

The Bollywood star mentioned that the upcoming prestigious event market the 'friendship between Australia and India' as she mentioned how proud he was to be hoisting the Indian flag. He was also over the moon to be sharing the experience with Kapil Dev, which he mentioned to ANI marked the worlds of cinema and cricket colliding. He mentioned those were the two things that 'united Indians together'. He stated that he was excited to celebrate the 'spirit of our country' with those gathered there.

He said, "It's a matter of pride for me to hoist the Indian National Flag in the iconic Federation Square. It's an event where Indians from all across Australia, from all different backgrounds, will come together to celebrate India at 75. This is a mark of the friendship between Australia and India."

"To share this platform with Kapil Sir is momentous for me and the event is also a mark of the coming together of Cinema and Cricket, two things that have often united us Indians together. Looking forward to celebrating India, Indians and the spirit of our country amongst hundreds of people who will be in attendance to celebrate this landmark moment and event," he added.

The upcoming IIFM 2022 is set to be held in the Victorian capital and will be conducted in person. However, it can also be attended virtually by attendees from across the globe. The festival last took place before the pandemic took the world by shock. The IIFM 2019 saw actors from the Indian film industry including Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Vijay Sethupathi and many more. Cinephiles now await more details about the actors attending the prestigious event.



Image: PTI