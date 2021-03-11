Last Updated:

Is Dixie D'Amelio Performing At The Grammys? See How Netizens Reacted To This News

Is Dixie D'Amelio performing at the Grammys? Read further ahead to know whether she will be performing at the Grammys with the global stars.

Dixie D’Amelio is a popular American social media personality, who is the eldest of the D'Amelio sisters. The name of this social media star began to make a buzz all over the internet soon after a post about her appearing at the Grammys surfaced online. In a short period of time, netizens flooded Twitter with their opinions on whether Dixie D’Amelio should be performing at the Grammys or not. Read on to know - is Dixie D'Amelio performing at the Grammys? 

Is Dixie D'Amelio performing at the Grammys?

According to reports by Seventeen.com, this tweet consisting of a fake Grammys 2021 performers list surfaced online a while ago and created a buzz on the internet. The list consisted of the names of all the artists who will be performing at Grammys 2021 and included the name of Dixie D’Amelio. However, the fact is that Dixie D’Amelio will not be performing at the Grammys 2021 and there has been no official announcement about the same. 

Fans’ reactions

It took time for the Twitterati to realise that it was fake news and they began posting hateful comments for the artist and stated how she did not deserve to perform at such a popular event. Many of them also stated that there were several other deserving artists who should’ve gotten a chance to perform at Grammys and added how she was a bad choice for the Grammys. Many netizens also stated that if Dixie D’Amelio will perform at the Grammys then they will collectively cancel the show. 

Some of them also raised a question as to how a social media star could be chosen to perform alongside some of the spectacular global artists such as Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Billie Ellish, Post Malone and others. Some of them also made a joke about this news stating that they will leave the earth if they see Dixie D’Amelio perform at the Grammys. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to the rumour about Dixie D’Amelio performing at the Grammys.  

Grammys 2021 performers list:

  • Bad Bunny
  • Black Pumas
  • Cardi B
  • BTS
  • John Mayer
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • DaBaby
  • Doja Cat
  • Billie Eilish
  • Tamika D. Mallory
  • Mickey Guyton
  • Harry Styles
  • Haim
  • Taylor Swift
  • Brittany Howard
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Maren Morris
  • Post Malone
  • Roddy Ricch
  • Brandi Carlile
  • Lil Baby
  • Dua Lipa
  • Chris Martin

 

 

