'Jana Gana Mana' To 'Peaky Blinders S6': Everything Releasing On Netflix In June 1st-half

Digital platforms are witnessing unprecedented growth owing to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic after which audiences prefer consuming content at home via OTT devices rather than moving out. Despite the slow return to normal, the growth of OTT platform Netflix will continue for years to come because of the creative content the streaming site has been bringing up.

From Jana Gana Mana to Peaky Blinders Season 6, here are all the shows and films to watch in the first half of June:

Jack Ryan Shadow Recruit

Jack Ryan Shadow Recruit is an American action thriller, directed by Kenneth Branagh. The movie casts Chris Pine, Keira Knightley, and Kevin Costner as the lead characters and is the fifth instalment of the Jack Ryan movie series. The film released on Netflix on June 1, 2022.

Bohemian Rhapsody

Bohemian Rhapsody is based on the story of the band Queen and its frontman, Freddie Mercury. The film is available on Netflix from June 1, 2022.

Jana Gana Mana

The hit action-packed drama, Jana Gana Mana, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead, is all set to make its digital debut via Netflix on June 2, 2022. The film will be available for fans to enjoy in multiple languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Interceptor

Australian actors Elsa Pataky and Luke Bracey will be playing lead roles in Netflix's upcoming action drama film, Interceptor. The film is all set to release on June 3, 2022.

Hustle

The Hustle revolves around the life of Stanley, played by Adam Sandler, who finds himself touring across the globe in search of the next big basketball star. It is helmed by Jeremiah Zagar and also includes LeBron James as the producer under the banner of The SpringHill Company. The film is all set to stream on Netflix from June 8. 2022.

Peaky Blinders S6

Helmed by David Caffrey and Tim Mielants, the hit show stars Cillian Murphy in the lead role of Tommy Shelby. The earlier season of the show ended with a massive cliffhanger, and fans can't wait to see what season 6 has in store for them. The 6th season of the highly-anticipated show will stream online from June 10, 2022.

Here's a complete list of the upcoming shows and films to watch on Netflix:

1 JUNE

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

Terminator Genisys

Troy

The Huntsman: Winter's War

Bohemian Rhapsody

2 JUNE

Jana Gana Mana (Malayalam)

3 JUNE

As the Crow Flies Floor Is Lava: S2

The Perfect Mother

Interceptor

7 JUNE

That's My Time with David Letterman

8 JUNE

Hustle

9 JUNE

Rhythm + Flow France: Ep 1-4

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration

10 JUNE

Peaky Blinders: S6

Don (Tamil)

11 JUNE

Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory

12 JUNE

CBI 5: The Brain (Malayalam)

13 JUNE

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends

14 JUNE

Halftime

Image: Instagram/@therealprithvi, Twitter/@Impracticaltv