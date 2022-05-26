'Jana Gana Mana' OTT Release: Prithviraj-starrer To Get June 2022 Release On Netflix

Prithviraj Sukumaran was most recently seen in Jana Gana Mana, in which he took on the lead role and was hailed for his performance on screen. After its run on the big screen, fans are now gearing up to watch Jana Gana Mana online from the comfort of their homes. The film is scheduled to release on Netflix and the online streaming platform took to social media to make the exciting announcement to fans and followers.

Jana Gana Mana OTT release

The hit action-packed drama is all set to make its digital debut via Netflix on June 2, 2022. The film will be available for fans to enjoy in multiple languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Fans were over the moon with the news and took to the comments section of the OTT giant's post and expressed their excitement.

Justice and the law are two sides of the same coin - until they are not.#JanaGanaMana is coming to Netflix on June 2 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. pic.twitter.com/wwZGRs9Mfl — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) May 26, 2022

Jana Gana Mana Box Office collection

Apart from being hailed by fans and critics alike, the film also did exceedingly well at the box office. It surpassed a whopping sum of Rs 50 crore across the globe and the lead star took to social media to thank his fans and followers for showering him and the film with heaps of love. He called the film an 'iconic success' as he shared a poster of the movie and penned down a not of gratitude to his fans online. He wrote, "Thank you for the 500 million love! Thank you for making #JanaGanaMana such an iconic success!". Several fans and followers took to the comments section to congratulate the actor on hitting this milestone.

Jana Gana Mana trailer

The Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu-starrer Jana Gana Mana trailer piqued fans' interest in the film. It began with Prithviraj's character Aravind heading to a politician's chamber, where he tried to have his medical expenditures sanctioned by the government. However, he is mocked and the scenes that follow portray the legal system's failure to assist its citizens. Abbas then walks out of the room, and a bomb explodes, killing the politician. Fans are then left wondering what Prithviraj Sukumaran' intentions are, thus making them more eager to watch the movie.

Image: Instagram/@therealprithvi