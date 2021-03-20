Jungkook And Jimin’s 5 Glimpses That Scream Bromance, Watch The 'BTS' Singers' Fun Banter

BTS' Jungkook and Jimin have won many hearts with their appearances in music videos. The duo teamed up for some of the most popular songs like We Don't Talk Anymore and Mistletoe. The duo's relationship off-screen leaves their fans swooning. Right from having each other's backs during events, to cheering for each other's projects, the duo does it all. Recently, a video of Jungkook and Jimin surfaced on the internet in which the latter was seen warming Jungkook's hands. The former's gesture left fans in awe and many talked about their adorable bromance. Here's a sneak-peek into Jungkook and Jimin’s bromance.

BTS' Jimin and Jungkook's best moments

At a recent event, Jimin warmed Jungkook's hands and helped the latter beat the cold. A snippet from the same went viral and soon fans rushed to talk about their friendship. A user wrote, "Just look at Jungkook's face & how satisfied he looks! Bless You, for your love, care & consideration Jimin!."

During concerts, the two singers never fail to encourage each other. A user shared glimpses of the duo while they shared some warm moments together while singing. While in one of the pictures, Jimin played with Jungkook's hair, in the second photo, the duo sang together.

In another post, the two stars were caught in a candid moment, while resting with the other singers in their band, V, Suga, J-Hope and Jin. Jimin and the Dynamite singer also posed for a happy selfie together.

During another concert, Jungkook ran towards Jimin on the stage and hugged him from behind. The former also joined his friend and sang the lyrics of the song with him. Interestingly, the duo's colour-coordinated outfits stole the show.

Take a look at some videos of BTS' Jimin and Jungkook

BTS' Jungkook was termed as the most searched K-Pop star in the first half of 2020. He also released a song titled, Your Eyes Tell, which he co-wrote and sung. The album topped the music charts and gained the 101 #1's title on iTunes and it also took the No. 8 Spot on Billboard Japan Hot 100. Meanwhile, Jimin, along with V, recently graduated from Global Cyber University. Jimin also hit the headlines after his Louis Vuitton sweatshirt in black sparked a shopping sensation in Korea.