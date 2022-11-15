K-Pop Band IKON’s YG Entertainment Reacts To Reports Of Bobby Leaving Agency: Read More

Rumours surrounding the South Korean boy band iKON's member Bobby parting his ways with their agency YG Entertainment have been making rounds for a while now. The band's fans have been concerned about Bobby's future in the band. Amid the rumours, iKON's agency YG Entertainment recently cleared the air.

According to Soompi, K-pop Herald reported an industry insider had revealed that Bobby will not renew his contract with the agency. Now, YG Entertainment addressed the rumours about Bobby departing the company. A representative of the company claimed the rumours are groundless and Bobby still has time left on his contract. The statement read, "The rumour is groundless. There is still time left on his contract." However, the company did not reveal when the K-Pop star's current contract will expire.

More about iKON and its debut

iKON's members have not disclosed the details about their current contract and their plans for renewal. Earlier in May, the band's members, Jay, Song, Bobby, Ju Ne, DK and Chan, revealed they had not discussed their contract with the agency.

The band, including its former member B.I debuted in September 2015 with their single MY TYPE. However, some of the band's members had a contract with YG Entertainment long before their debut and Bobby was known to have been chosen as iKON's member back in 2011. Earlier this year, the band made its comeback with their fourth mini album FLASHBACK.

Image: Twitter/@bobbyranika