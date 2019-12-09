Kamal Haasan Fans Enraged Over Raghava Lawrence's Speech; Here Is His Response

Raghava Lawrence, one of South Indian cinema's acclaimed actor, director and choreographer, recently landed into hot water after he revealed that he threw cow dung at a Kamal Haasan poster as a child. He revealed this information during the Darbar audio launch, which was held at Nehru Stadium in Chennai, on December 7, 2019. After Raghava's passionate speech during the event, many fans of Kamal Haasan did not take kindly to his comments about the legendary southern actor and took to social media to troll him.

During his speech at the Darbar audio launch, Raghava Lawrence said that he threw cow dung at Kamal Haasan's poster when he was a child. He added that things were different back then. However, now that he saw Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth being close friends and working hand-in-hand, he realised that something else was bound to happen. Raghava's reasoning for vandalizing Kamal Haasan's poster was that he was a huge Rajinikanth fan as a child, and did not like the fact that Kamal was a rival to his favourite superstar.

While Raghava Lawrence praised Rajinikanth and the team behind Darbar during the event, many fans of Kamal Haasan were enraged at Raghava due to his comments on their favourite superstar. Raghava received a lot of hate on social media and many netizens who are fans of Kamal Haasan incessantly trolled him online. On December 8, 2019, Raghava finally responded to all the enraged fans on social media.

In his post, Raghava Lawrence insisted that people rewatch his speech, where he clearly stated that he vandalised Kamal Haasan's poster as a child due to the fact that he was a huge Rajinikanth fan. However, he reminded people that he was now a huge fan of Kamal Haasan as well, and truly respected the legendary actor. He also attached a link to his speech in the caption of his post, so that people could see what he actually said.

Raghava added that he would apologise if he felt that he had done something wrong. However, he believed that he had not done or said anything disrespectful and that a few trolls were twisting the meaning of his speech. He finally stated that he knew how much love and respect he had for Kamal Haasan in his heart and did not have to prove or explain anything to anyone. Below is Raghava Lawrence's reply to all those who trolled him on social media.

Watch the full video of My speech at Darbar audio launchhttps://t.co/PdvI3FZ2YR pic.twitter.com/7eOJH5Zag5 — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) December 7, 2019

