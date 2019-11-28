Darbar's Song Chumma Kizhi Hits 6 Million Views In 15 Hours; Fans Tag It 'unstoppable'

The first song of superstar Rajinikanth’s film Darbar was released on 27 November 2019. The song gained around 6.2 million views in just 15 hours. The song, titled Chumma Kizhi, has also been trending on YouTube. The song reportedly hit the numbers as the film is much-anticipated amongst the audience.

The song of an upcoming Tamil film, Darbar, was released on YouTube recently. The song hit 6.2 million views within a few hours of its release. The song has been launched with a lyrical video which has been creating a lot of buzz amongst netizens. The song is a peppy Tollywood number which is being received well by the audience. The song has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who has also sung the song in collaboration with S. P. Balasubrahmanyam. The song was released by the official channel of divomovies. Have a look at the video here.

Darbar is a film that is being written and directed by A. R. Murugadoss. The film stars actors like Nayanthara, Rajinikanth, and Prateik in pivotal roles. Darbar has been produced by A. Subaskaran. The film will feature Rajinikanth as a police officer after around 25 years. This has added to the anticipation around the film.

Fans of Rajinikanth have been talking about how the song is unstoppable. People have also been loving the song for its energy and lyrics. Here is a look at a few of the reactions from fans.

Friends, our Target now is 8.4 million views to make it a South Indian Record



Let's do it for our #Thalaivar ❤🤘🔥 #Darbar #ChummaKizhi pic.twitter.com/HJA0b6wHYS — AadityaArunasalam 💥💥🕶ᴰᴬᴿᴮᴬᴿ (@pettasiva2) November 28, 2019

#ChummaKizhi is UNSTOPPABLE 🔥🔥



Encountered 4️⃣0️⃣0️⃣K Likes with 5️⃣Million Views



"PATHAVAN NAAA PALAPAERU"



Box Office im Coming for u baby

-Aaditya Arunasalam#Darbar pic.twitter.com/uRUo4oOiLR — RAJINIKANTH Fans--Pondicherry (@ThalaivarFanz) November 28, 2019

