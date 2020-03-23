Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive Again After Family Raised Concerns With Initial Test Reports

The "Baby Doll" singer, who became the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for Coronavirus, landed in Lucknow from the United Kingdom and was admitted to a city hospital after she showed signs of flu.

The singer on Monday tested positive, again after her family raised concerns with the initial test reports. Kanika Kapoor's sample was tested again at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, according to news agencies. She is reported to be stable as of now.

Kanika Kapoor must co-operate as a patient, not throw tantrums of a star: Lucknow Hospital

Meanwhile, eleven of the 56 people who had come in close contact with Kanika Kapoor at a party in Kanpur days before the Bollywood singer tested positive for the novel Coronavirus were found to be not infected by the virus, a senior official said on Sunday.

Kanpur District Magistrate Brahma Deo Ram Tiwari said the 56 people had attended a "house warming party" hosted by her maternal uncle Vipul Tandon on March 13.

Chief Medical Officer Ashok Shukla said samples were collected on Friday and Saturday and the test results came out on Sunday. Eleven, including Tandon, have tested negative and the results of the rest are awaited, Shukla said.

The singer had stayed at Tandon's house for nearly three hours, officials said. The hospital on March 21 stated they were providing the best facilities and taking utmost care. They also urged that Kanika should co-operate and not throw ‘tantrums of a star.’

Lucknow police hunt for Kanika Kapoor's missing friend

Here’s the statement by Dr RK Dhiman, Director, Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS:

"Kanika Kapoor has been provided the best that is possible in a hospital. She must co-operate as a patient and not throw tantrums of a star. She is being provided Gluten Free Diet from the Hospital Kitchen. She has to co-operate with us to help herself. The facility provided to her is an isolated room with a toilet, patient-bed, and a television. The ventilation of her room is air conditioned with a separate Air Handling Unit (AHU) for the COVID 19 unit. Utmost care is being taken but she must first start behaving as a patient and not a star."

(With PTI inputs)

