Kanika Kapoor Must Co-operate As A Patient, Not Throw Tantrums Of A Star: Lucknow Hospital

The details of Kanika Kapoor’s hospital stay during quarantine, after testing positive for COVID-19 have been revealed. The hospital where she is admitted in released an official statement on the treatment given to the singer.

The Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow has revealed that she is being provided a gluten-free diet. She is living in an ‘isolated room’ with air-condition and a separate Air Handling Unit (AHU) for the COVID-19 unit, it said. The room also consisted of a toilet, patient-bed, and a television.

While the hospital stated they were providing the best facilities and taking utmost care, they also urged that Kanika should co-operate and not throw ‘tantrums of a star.’

Here’s the statement by Dr RK Dhiman, Director, Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS:

"Kanika Kapoor has been provided the best that is possible in a hospital. She must co-operate as a patient and not throw tantrums of a star. She is being provided Gluten Free Diet from the Hospital Kitchen. She has to co-operate with us to help herself. The facility provided to her is an isolated room with a toilet, patient-bed, and a television. The ventilation of her room is air conditioned with a separate Air Handling Unit (AHU) for the COVID 19 unit. Utmost care is being taken but she must first start behaving as a patient and not a star."

Kanika became the first high-profile name in India to test positive for the COVID-19. The singer took to Instagram on Friday to confirm it after reports had surfaced earlier in the day. She claimed she developed symptoms four days ago, after her return home, reportedly from London, 10 days ago.

Kanika added that she and her family were in quarantine and that she was doing okay.

However, the development also sparked a row when it was reported that she had ‘hid her travel history’ and hid at an airport washroom. Later, reports of her attending parties spread like wildfire, with even photos surfacing of it with numerous politicians.

Vasundhara Raje and Dushyant Singh were among those who went into self-quarantine after being a part of the same party but have tested negative for COVID-19.

Kanika denied attending parties involving 400 people and said she had only attended small gatherings. She denied hiding her travel history or hiding in the airport washroom.

As cases were filed against the Baby Doll artist, she also rued about treated like a ‘criminal.’

