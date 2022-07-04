Karnataka’s Sini Shetty has been finally crowned as Miss India 2022 at Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. The 21-year-old was crowned the winner while Rubal Shekhawat from Rajasthan became runner-up and Shinata Chauhan who represented Uttar Pradesh emerged second runner-up this year.

This year, the beauty pageant marked the presence of various Bollywood stars, including Neha Dhupia, Kriti Sanon, Maniesh Paul, Rajkummar Rao, Dino Morea, Malaika Arora, and others who were present to judge the highly-acclaimed pageant's contestants on various parameters.

Sini Shetty wins Miss India World 2022 title

The official website of Femina Miss India shared stunning pictures from the gala event last night that showed Shetty dressed in a dazzling silver gown with a thigh-high slit as she was crowned the winner by Miss India 2021 Manasa Varanasi.

The pageant in its hybrid format had launched a nationwide hunt to find prospective talents from all corners of the country through virtual auditions. The extensive scouting drive and subsequent interview round culminated with the shortlisting of 31 state winners, a note from the organisers stated.

Sini shared her happiness of being crowned Miss India 2022 in a sweet post with her pictures from the event. "Grateful. Thanks to each and everyone who has supported me on this journey. Your Miss India 2022 - Sini Shetty.”, she wrote.

The event also marked actor Neha Dhupia’s 20 years of being crowned Miss India. The star who was among the judges reflected on her journey. According to various media reports, the De Dhana Dan star explained how every year the pageant brings back "memories of the priceless experiences she has had.”

Who is Sini Shetty?

Miss India 2022 Sini Shetty was born in Mumbai but hails from Karnataka and is currently pursuing the professional course of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). However, her first love is dancing, She is a trained Bharatanatyam danseuse and started her journey at the age of 4. At 14, she completed her arangetram (debut on-stage performance). Apart from this, she is also the winner of the Miss Talent award in the Miss India 2022 sub-contests.

