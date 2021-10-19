Kim Seon Ho’s Agency Issues Brief Statement After The Actor Is Grilled In Rumours

On Sunday, a netizen on the South Korean site Nate Pann claimed to be an actor K's former girlfriend in a post. She exposed the actor for his misdeeds and claimed that he forced her to have an abortion. She alleged that the actor took advantage of her under the pretense of marriage. Since speculations grew that Kim Seon Ho is 'actor K', on Monday, his fans came out in support by saying they will take legal action in response to growing claims.

According to a report by AllKpop, on Monday, a post was uploaded to the South Korean internet forum, DC Inside male celebrity gallery which included an official statement by his fans. As the controversy continues to grow, K-drama Hometown Cha Cha actor Kim Seon Ho's agency Salt Entertainment has issued an official statement responding to the claims.

Kim Seon Ho's agency issues a statement

According to Soompi, after the post gained traction and people began to speculate that the actor in question could be Kim Seon Ho, Seon Ho’s agency released the following statement the next day.

Hello. This is Kim Seon Ho’s agency Salt Entertainment. We sincerely apologize for not having been able to issue a quicker response. We are currently checking the factual grounds of the anonymous post. As the facts have not been cleared up yet, we earnestly ask you to wait a bit longer. We apologize for worrying you with an unpleasant issue.

On Sunday, the writer of the post stated that she dated the actor until they broke up over four months ago and called him a 'piece of trash without the slightest conscience or sense of guilt.' She claimed, "He made me abort my precious baby on the false promise of marriage, and he forced me to make the sacrifice because he was sensitive when working on a project and because he was a star. I am going through severe psychological and physical trauma due to this."

She continued, "Because of his difficult upbringing, he has a tremendous obsession with money. He is always obsessing over success and took the sacrifices of those around him for granted. I thought he would treat me differently, but even after we broke up, he was just busy filming commercials and had no apology or remorse."

The writer of the post stated, "K told me, ‘If I have a child now, I have to pay 900 million won (approximately $760,135) in damages. But I don’t have 900 million won right now.’ It turned out that he didn’t have to pay a penalty of 900 million won, but he was coercing me to get an abortion with a lie.” She also shared, “He promised to marry me after two years. He proposed that we live together starting next year."

According to the writer, actor K had sent her only 2 million won (approximately $1,690) for the surgery and hospital fees. She explained, "I didn’t threaten, complain, or resent him for that. I was just scared that there would be a rupture between us as he’s very sensitive. He had promised to marry me and even coerced me to have the abortion. I told him to remember what kind of relationship we had and asked how he could break up with me on the phone like this, crying, and he got all worked up and said to me that he may have paparazzis on him and meeting up for the last time could harm him in terms of money and fame."

The writer did not upload any pictures or pieces of evidence to back up her claims due to legal concerns. She also added, "I moved houses without anyone knowing despite having to pay the real estate expenses and a penalty for breach of contract, I changed my license plate, and matched everything to him. I hope that he’s at least feeling regretful about irresponsibly throwing me and his dog away."

Image: Instagram/@seonho_kim