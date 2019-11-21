Komal Pandey: Quirky Indian Outfits Of The Social Media Star

Komal Pandey is an Indian Youtuber, model, and social media personality. She rose to fame with her hit videos for an entertainment channel. Moving ahead, Komal quit her job and started her own Youtube channel where she regularly posts fashion videos. Komal Pandey started her channel in the year 2012 under the name “The College Couture”. Komal Pandey influences people in terms of fashion and beauty and has a large fan following. Here are some of the quirky Indian looks of the youtube sensation.

Komal Pandey's quirky Indian Outfits

This look put together by Komal gives a twist to the original saree look. Komal Pandey has paired a chic white organza saree with a light green coloured knotted strapless blouse. Komal looks ethereal with chunky necklaces adorning her delicate neck. She keeps her hair simple and fixed in a neat bun. She has accentuated her look with a pair of gajra. Her makeup looks bold and perfect for the Indian attire.

Komal Pandey's Instagram has been flooded with her fans comments as they seem to love this look. Komal Pandey has paired up a red velvet blouse with a loose red jacket and a pair of red printed trousers. Komal keeps her look royal with chunky necklaces around her neck. She completes her look with her statement hairstyle and bold makeup.

This is another stunning post on Komal Pandey's Instagram. Komal has paired a yellow mustard blouse with a matching dupatta and lehenga. The entire ensemble is filled with intricate handwork and looks rich. Komal completes her look with chunky Indian necklaces and statement earrings. She keeps her makeup bold and royal.

