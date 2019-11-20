Krystle D'Souza’s Elegant Style Statements That Even You Can Sport

Krystle D'Souza is one of the top and successful television actors we have today in India. She debuted in the entertainment industry with Ekta Kapoor’s Kahe Naa Kahe. However, Krystle rose to popularity with role in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai as Jeevika Vadhera.

ALSO READ | TV Actress Krystle D’Souza Trolled For Posting Picture With Hardik Pandya, Slams ‘mean And Obnoxious’ Netizens In Support Of The Cricketer

Since then, she has acted in several hit television shows like Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, Brahmarakshas, and Belan Wali Bahu. Along with her impressive record in the entertainment industry, Krystle D'Souza is also known for her gracious style of dressing. If one takes a look at the actor’s social media, then it is filled with the actor’s elegant fashion avatars.

ALSO READ | Is Krystle D'Souza Dating Anushka Ranjan After Karan Tacker? The Actress Answers

Here is a look at Krystle D'Souza’s most fashionable outfits

1. Krystle D'Souza donned this beautiful off-white Anarkali from Rhea Kapoor's collection for a recent shoot. She wore a floral choker neckpiece and had flowers in her hair. She was looking absolutely gracious and elegant in the look.

2. Krystle D'Souza’s casual attire should be on your list when you do not want to overdress nor look like you have just woken up. In this look, we can see Krystle donning solid white ripped jeans and a tank top. She added a red and white striped long jacket which came in as a refreshing splash of colour in the look.

ALSO READ | Krystle D’souza Opens Up About Ekta Kapoor And Her Show Fittrat

3. Krystle D'Souza totally shocked the fashion police when she donned this golden-green lehenga. The lehenga had floral designs made with beads while she wore an embellished golden blouse on top. The look was given a finishing touch with the white net dupatta.

4. Krystle D'Souza wore this formal pantsuit during the screening of Fittrat. She finished the look with a high ponytail and statement earrings.

5. A perfect outfit for the Sunday brunch fashion woes. She wore this floral red dress with side tie-ups. She donned a white jacket on top of it and sported straight open hair.

ALSO READ | Krystle D’souza Will Make You Miss The Summers Again With This Breezy Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.