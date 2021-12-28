Korean Dost Duo Hoon And Min Groove To Nora Fatehi's 'Nach Nach Meri Rani'; Watch

Korean duo Hoon And Min have amassed a huge fan following owing to their Youtube channel called Korean Dost, which is filled with amazing recreations of various Indian songs, movie trailer reactions, among other things. The duo, like many common folks, is in total awe of dancing diva Nora Fatehi, and their latest dance video on Nach Nach Meri Rani is winning over the audiences. The clip shows the social media sensations honing their dancing skills by following in Nora's footsteps.

They seem to have hit the right chords with the audience and have garnered more than 1.25 million subscribers in a brief span of time. With the 'K – Wave' spreading widely across the globe, the Korean Dost's popularity comes as no surprise.

Korean YouTubers Hoon And Min dance to Nora Fatehi's Nach Nach Meri Rani

In their Instagram video, the duo can be seen exuding their boyish charm as they groove to Guru Randhawa's track. Captioning the video, they wrote, "We learnt to dance from the Queen herself! So how did we do???." Nora too caught notice of the sweet tribute and reposted it on her Instagram stories. Take a look.

This isn't the first time that the duo has shown their adulation for Nora. Their reaction clip to the diva's Kusu Kusu song from Satyamev Jayeta 2 won over the audiences as well as Fatehi herself. They're also grooving to the song JalabulaJangu Step from the Tamil film Don. Talking about their love for music which transcends language barriers, the duo quipped, "Music is Universal and is important to mankind too”. Min further added, "To us what is important is that we need to feel the emotions and to a large extent we have chosen songs which are connected”.

Confessing their love for Indian music, Hoon added, "We simply love the way music is represented in India. The beats, extravagant canvas and awe-inspiring dance choreography is what drew us to create the reactions”. In a concluding message for the Indian fans, the duo said, "We are your Korean Dost Yaaron and we shall continue to entertain you with everything that is beautiful in India”.

Image: INSTAGRAM/ @NORAFATEHI/ @KOREAN_DOSTS