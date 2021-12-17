Nora Fatehi Was Stretcher-bound Due To Her Costume While Shooting A Video; See Details

After enjoying massive success with her collaboration with Guru Randhawa in the 2018 superhit song Nach Meri Rani, Nora Fatehi is all set to bring back the hit with the singer in the new song Dance Meri Rani. The duo will release the track and highly buzzed music video on December 21. With the release date inching closer, Fatehi and Randhawa have ramped up the promotions for the song via social media and have been teasing the fans to look forward to their chemistry in the upcoming video.

For the music video, the Canadian actor will be seen donning a stunning glittery mermaid suit matched with her blonde-pink-dyed hair. Although the new avatar fueled the anticipation of the netizens, one cannot help but wonder how the actor moved around with the tight suit on.

Nora Fatehi carried on a stretcher

The 29-year-old actor's movements were restricted while shooting for the upcoming music video with singer Guru Randhawa for Dance Meri Rani. As one can make out from the pictures on the actor's social media, she was limited to only moving her upper body freely while her legs were confined to the beautiful mermaid suit. This led a team to carry around Fatehi on a stretcher on the sets.

Furthermore, the shooting required the actor to remain submerged in the water for a long time. However, with the actor's commitment to the music video and the team's relentless efforts and hard work, the former was able to smoothly shoot the music video. The actor also shared a few pictures on her social media to share a glimpse into her mermaid avatar by writing, ''they said “As long as you live under my ocean, you'll obey my rules” so I left… ''

More on Nora Fatehi

Earlier, Nora Fatehi shared a glimpse into the dance rehearsal of the upcoming song with Guru Randhawa. Going by the video, netizens can expect a powerful dance sequence as the actor will be getting out her mermaid suit. She shared the video with the caption, ''Hit moves are on the way! Check out our rehearsals of #DanceMeriRani, a song that will be too addictive to dance on! Releasing on 12:21 21/12. Stay Tuned!'' Dance Meri Rani crooned by Guru Randhawa and featuring Nora Fatehi will be released on December 21.

