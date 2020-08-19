Kris Jenner Sells Off Her Hidden Hill Mansion For $15 Million To German Heiress; Read Here

Kris Jenner has made an unexpected move by selling off her Hidden Hill Home. She had offered the house to anyone who was willing to pay $15 million, according to reports by Variety's dirt.com. Read on to know more about this story:

Kris Jenner sells off her hidden hill house

According to reports by Variety's dirt.com, Kris Jenner has sold off her property that is named Hidden Hill home and it is being priced at $15 million. The house comprises of more than 4 bedrooms. The house also has over six lavish and huge bathrooms. The total size of the mansion is over nine thousand sq. ft. and it works as Jenner's side-resident.

Kris Jenner has made an unexpected move by selling off her main home for all cash amidst the summer heat. The deal has been made and this house has been sold to Harvard graduate and German heiress Katharina Harf. She is the younger daughter of cosmetics tycoon Peter Harf. Harf is also the current chairman of Coty. Inc.

Coty. Inc was in the news last year for purchasing Kylie Jenner's cosmetic brand Kylie Cosmetics. It was purchased by the Coty for a whopping amount of $600 million.

ALSO READ | Maha: Shops On Either Sides Of Road Open In Kalyan, Dombivli

This house was brought by Jenner a few years ago. Back then, it was purchased at $10 reportedly. Thus, she earned $5 million profit on the house alone, let also the deal that the Jenners made with Coty. Inc, where it is being said that Jenner alone made a profit of $60 million. Jenners and Kardashians are frequently seen in the news for purchasing expensive items.

In the past, Kris's granddaughter Stormi was in the headlines for all the expensive items she has been showered with by her parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Stormi has got some of the rarest handbags and also a pricy diamond ring. Here is a photo of baby Stormi, along with her mother Kylie Jenner:

ALSO READ | Haryana Police Seizes 1.4 Kg Smack, 270 Kg Cannabis, Six Held



ALSO READ | Rain Blocks Several Roads In Uttarakhand



ALSO READ | Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla Meets Bangladeshi Counterpart

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.