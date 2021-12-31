Last Day Of The Year: Good Morning 31 Dec Quotes, Wishes, Messages And More

The most awaited celebration New year is just a few hours away and people are all set to bid adieu to 2021 and are excited to see what 2022 has in store for them. Here are some good morning Quotes, Wishes, Messages to share with your loved ones before we ring to 2022. Last day of the year: morning messages As 2021 leaves: May it take away with it all your sorrows and worries. As 2022 arrives: May it bring with you unadulterated happiness and prosperity.

As we bid goodbye to the old and tired 2021, we are left with the memories of the year that was. we now joyfully welcome the brand New Year 2022 as we look forward to an even better year full of promises.

This message is to convey my heartfelt greetings to you and your family. Hope you had a great year and will have even a better one this time. Spend time with your near and dear ones. Enjoy!

Thanks for all the fun, and lovely moments we shared. May we have lots more in the glorious New Year.

In an extraordinary year, I’ve been grateful for your extraordinary friendship…. thank you. And cheers to new beginnings!

I’m so grateful for your support and love this year. Here’s to many more years of friendship! Last day of the year: Quotes Last year’s words belong to last year’s language and next year’s words await another voice. And to make an end is to make a beginning.

Another fresh new year is here Another year to live! to banish worry, doubt, and fear, to love and laugh and give!

Wishing you 12 months of success, 52 weeks of laughter, 365 days of fun, 8,760 hours of joy, 525,600 minutes of good luck, and 31,536,000 seconds of happiness.

A new year ... a fresh, clean start! It's like having a big white sheet of paper to draw on! A day full of possibilities! It's a magical world, Hobbes, ol' buddy ... let's go exploring!”- Bill Watterson READ | Happy New Year 2022 Images, Gifs, WhatsApp Status, Wallpapers And More

“Each New Year, we have before us a brand new book containing 365 blank pages. Let us fill them with all the forgotten things from last year—the words we forgot to say, the love we forgot to show, and the charity we forgot to offer-Peggy Toney Horton READ | New Year 2022: Happy New Year Shayari In Hindi & English To Share With Loved Ones

Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right—Oprah Winfrey New year wishes The new year has come up with endless possibilities to change your life and start a new chapter full of love, happiness and blessings.

The new year begins, let us pray that it will be a year with peace, happiness and abundance of new friends, God bless us throughout the new year 2021, Goodbye 2021 & Welcome to New Year 2022. . .

Let’s make our New Year resolution to be there for each other and help fellow human beings in need even if we don’t know them personally. So come let’s spread some kindness and cheer! Happy New Year!

I resolve to stop wasting my resolutions on myself and use them to repay you for the warmth you’ve shown me. Happy New Year!

Here's to a bright New Year and a fond farewell to the old. Here's to the things that are yet to come and the memories that we hold. Happy New Year!

Every ending is a beginning. We just don’t know it at the time. Image: Shutterstock

