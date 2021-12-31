New Year Eve 2022: Happy New Year Images, Video Download, GIFs, Whatsapp Status, Pictures

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
The most awaited celebration, New Year eve, is less than a day away. People are all set to bid adieu to 2021 and are excited to see what the new year would bring. A year, which was no less than a roller coaster ride with the world battling the pandemic, is about to end and people are seeking to celebrate every bit of it. However, due to surging COVID-19 cases in several states of the country, state governments have asked people to celebrate New Year's eve at home.
Keeping the pandemic and all COIVD-19 safety norms in mind, people are planning to stay home and virtually connect with their loved ones. WhatsApp users may send heartwarming wishes to their friends and family and also some videos and GIFs on the occasion. Here are some new year 2022 wishes, WhatsApp status, GIFs and more.
Mobile phone users can directly download and access GIFs and WhatsApp stickers from various applications. A plethora of stickers and GIFs packs are available on Google Play Store. All the user needs to do is download any one application and follow its instructions. The stickers and GIFs will then be available in the emoji section of WhatsApp.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.