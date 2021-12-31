New Year Eve 2022: Happy New Year Images, Video Download, GIFs, Whatsapp Status, Pictures

The most awaited celebration, New Year eve, is less than a day away. People are all set to bid adieu to 2021 and are excited to see what the new year would bring. A year, which was no less than a roller coaster ride with the world battling the pandemic, is about to end and people are seeking to celebrate every bit of it. However, due to surging COVID-19 cases in several states of the country, state governments have asked people to celebrate New Year's eve at home.

Keeping the pandemic and all COIVD-19 safety norms in mind, people are planning to stay home and virtually connect with their loved ones. WhatsApp users may send heartwarming wishes to their friends and family and also some videos and GIFs on the occasion. Here are some new year 2022 wishes, WhatsApp status, GIFs and more.

Happy New Year 2022 wishes

As the sun gives light, the sensation gives birth to compassion, and the flowers always spread their fragrance, the same way, may our new year be a pleasant one for us every day every moment.

Wishing you a Happy New Year! May it be filled with new adventures and good fortunes.

May the coming year treat you in the best way possible and bring all your dreams to come true.

Don't forget the past, learn from it and go out strong for your dreams and future. Happy New Year my friend.

The new year has come up with endless possibilities to change your life and start a new chapter full of love, happiness and blessings.

I wish you a great year that starts with happiness and ends with that too. Happy New Year.

May the new year bring a plethora of celebrations, smiles and good health to you and your family.

Happy New Year 2022 GIFs and WhatsApp stickers

Mobile phone users can directly download and access GIFs and WhatsApp stickers from various applications. A plethora of stickers and GIFs packs are available on Google Play Store. All the user needs to do is download any one application and follow its instructions. The stickers and GIFs will then be available in the emoji section of WhatsApp.

Happy New Year 2022 wallpapers

