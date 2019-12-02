Lata Mangeshkar’s Evergreen Song Lag Jaa Gale’s Rendition By A Toddler Goes Viral

Lata Mangeshkar is one of the veteran singers of Bollywood. She is known for her melodious voice and her contribution to the film fraternity. Recently, a video took the internet by storm, where netizens watched a young girl sing Lata Mangeshkar's song. The video that has gone viral shows a two-year-old Pragya Medha singing the song perfectly, and seemingly effortlessly. Netizens loved the video so much that they have been posting and tagging Lata Mangeshkar on the video. Watch the video here.

About the song

Lag Jaa Gale is from the 1964 film Woh Kaun Thi. The film starred Sadhna. This song is considered to be Lata Mangeshkar’s most popular songs. The lyrics of the song were penned by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan. The video of this young girl is being circulated over various social media platforms. The video was also shared by the singer Sitara. There is an extended video of the girl singing which is uploaded on YouTube, in the video, the girl can be seen learning the lyrics of the song. Fans also hope that this video brightens up Lata Mangeshkar's day.

According to reports, it was considered that 2018 stated that Lata Mangeshkar is going to sing her last song at the age of 90 and retire from music. However, Lata Mangeshkar dismissed all such rumours saying that music is her's and her family’s life and she will not quit music until her last breath. The Union Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah, on Lata Mangeshkar's birthday eve, on Friday, released a compilation of portraits. Apart from this, Lata Mangeshkar has also been honoured with the title of ‘Daughter of the Nation’ on her birthday.

