Lee Seung Gi In Talks To Star In 'Love According To The Law'

South Korean actor Lee Seung Gi is reportedly in talks to feature in a new KBS drama about love and law. According to a report by the South Korean news outlet, Soompi, Lee Seung Gi has received the offer to star in KBS2's new Monday-Tuesday drama, Love According to the Law. In response to a report by YTN star which claimed the actor will star in the K-drama, his agency Hook Entertainment said that he has received the offer and he is 'positively reviewing it'.

If Seung Gi accepts the role, the K-drama would be his first one in over 10 months after tvN's Mouse and his first KBS drama in 16 years since Famous Chil Princesses in the year 2006. Love According to the Law is a law romance drama that unfolds at Law Cafe, which is both a law firm and a cafe.

The plot of the series follows the journey of a landlord, who is a former prosecutor once known as the 'monster genius' and a lawyer, who is a former Miss Korea contestant. It will be helmed by director Lee Eun Jin, and co-produced by Jidam Media, which worked on TV Chosun's Love (Ft. Marriage and Divorce) and KBS2's Doctor Prisoner and Higround, who has TV Chosun's Uncle under credits. The drama is slated to premiere in the month of August.

Currently, Seung Gi is busy starring on various variety programs such as SBS' Master in the House and Golf Battle: Birdie Buddies along with JTBC's Sing Again 2. He will also be joining the cast of SBS' Adults' Secret Counseling Center- Circle House, which premieres on February 3.

Image: Instagram/@leeseunggi.official