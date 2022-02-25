'Lock Upp': Makers Announce Wrestling Champion Babita Phogat As Show's Next Contestant

Kangana Ranaut's highly anticipated reality show Lock Upp is just days away from its release, leaving audiences beaming with curiosity about the entire list of celebrities set to grace the show. While three contestants - TV actor Nisha Rawal, Poonam Pandey, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui have been confirmed as Kangana's inmates, the fourth celebrity was revealed today.

Dropping a brief clip via Instagram, ALTBalaji revealed that the fourth inmate would be none other than wrestling champion Babita Phogat. The clip starts with Babita working out in her sports gear, and telling audiences that she's ready to show the world what real 'Dangal' looks like. She was charged with 'killing the stereotypes'.

Makers introduce Babita Phogat as Lock Upp's fourth contestant

Taking to their official Instagram handle on Friday, February 25, ALTBalaji dropped the 30-second clip and wrote, "Kya wrestling champion yahaan se bhi lengi winning walk-out ya ho jaayengi knockout?." Take a look.

Babita and her sister Geeta Phogat have won many accolades for the nation. Babita brought India its first gold medal in women’s wrestling at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, while also winning silver medals at the 2018 and 2010 Commonwealth Games among other accolades. Inspired by the sister duo, director Nitish Tiwari helmed the film Dangal, based on their journey and hardships. It starred Aamir Khan, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. Lock Upp isn't Babita's first reality show. The wrestler had earlier participated in Nach Baliye 9 with her husband Vivek Suhag.

More on Kangana Ranaut's reality show

The show will see 16 popular celebrity contestants trying to fight it out for the winner's title. They'll be locked up in jails for a span of 72 days, and will have to obey orders of host Kangana, who will also act as a jailer. Lock Upp is all set to air on ALT Balaji and MX Player from February 27, 2022.

