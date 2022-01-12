Lohri 2022: Happy Lohri Images, GIFs, Quotes, Whatsapp Status, Pictures And More

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Majorly celebrated in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, the festival of Lohri is observed in great traditional fervour where folks gather to dance around a bonfire to the tunes of traditional songs. Women don beautiful traditional attires and sing folk songs while kids engage in kite flying activities. As the country celebrates this auspicious occasion, here are some images, WhatsApp status, GIFs and pictures to share with your loved ones.
May the fire burn away all the negativities and problems in your life and leave you with a positive mind and body. Warm wishes on Lohri to you.
Wishing the abundant blessings of God fills your life with Lohri and always with happiness and fun surprises. Wish a happy Lohri to you!
Days of pleasure, weeks of joy, months of happiness, and a year of success. Here’s wishing you a cheerful Lohri!
May all your dreams come true in the softly flickering candlelight. Every star of each night gives you luck and joy. Wishing you a very happy Lohri and your family.
In the positive light of happiness, may our life shine with hope. May this year we are showered with glory and success. Sending warm wishes via message. Happy Lohri, sweetest friend.
Make this festival merrier and happier with lots of enjoyment, dance and music. May there be lots of celebrations on this occasion. Wishing a rocking Happy Lohri my friend.
Hope divine grace brings joy to your heart and fulfills all your wishes on this auspicious occasion. Happy Lohri!
On this pious festival of Lohri, may almighty fulfil all your wishes and dreams along with abundant blessings. We hope this year be filled with happiness, wealth and lots of surprises.
Being called as farmers country we celebrate this month with diverse variety but purpose is same. Best wishes for Health, Happiness, and Prosperity.
“Living to see the harvest is not always given to the sewer. In faith, all work that is worth something is completed.”
Sending the warmest wishes of Lohri to you and your family! May almighty keep showering his blessings upon you. Have lots of sweets in the warmth of a bonfire.
Lohri - The tradition of Lohri singing has all but vanished! Children no longer go door to door requesting for Lohri singing सुंदर मुंदरिये.— SomeshGoelips (@someshgips) January 11, 2022
Will gen next forget all about these?
Happy Lohri! pic.twitter.com/yvh4Z6ibyn
