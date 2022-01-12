Lohri 2022: Happy Lohri Images, GIFs, Quotes, Whatsapp Status, Pictures And More

Majorly celebrated in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, the festival of Lohri is observed in great traditional fervour where folks gather to dance around a bonfire to the tunes of traditional songs. Women don beautiful traditional attires and sing folk songs while kids engage in kite flying activities. As the country celebrates this auspicious occasion, here are some images, WhatsApp status, GIFs and pictures to share with your loved ones.

Lohri ke tyohar par apki zindagi jagmagaye aur mehke mehekti faslon jaise. Mubarak ho aapko aur aapke pariwar ko ye tyohar. Sending beautiful wishes to you. Happy Lohri.

May the fire burn away all the negativities and problems in your life and leave you with a positive mind and body. Warm wishes on Lohri to you.

May all your dreams come true in the softly flickering candlelight. Every star of each night gives you luck and joy. Wishing you a very happy Lohri and your family. READ | Lohri 2022: Creative and easy decoration ideas to decorate your home this Lohri

Hope divine grace brings joy to your heart and fulfills all your wishes on this auspicious occasion. Happy Lohri!

On this pious festival of Lohri, may almighty fulfil all your wishes and dreams along with abundant blessings. We hope this year be filled with happiness, wealth and lots of surprises.

Being called as farmers country we celebrate this month with diverse variety but purpose is same. Best wishes for Health, Happiness, and Prosperity.

“Living to see the harvest is not always given to the sewer. In faith, all work that is worth something is completed.”