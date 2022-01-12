Lohri 2022: Special And Traditional Food Items You Can Cook To Celebrate The Festival

The harvest festival in India, Lohri is just around the corner. One of the auspicious festivals is celebrated predominantly in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh and will be celebrated on January 13 this year. It is time to light the bonfire and gather around with families to sing Punjabi folk songs and munch on Lohri food items like jaggery, Rewari and others. Additionally, the Lohri festival is traditionally celebrated to mark the start of the harvest season in Punjab where women don the traditional attire and perform the folk dance called Giddha.

It is a flavourful festival and is incomplete if one does not have some appetising, traditional Lohri special food items to devour. Just to make things easy, we've curated a list of Lohri food items that you must try.

Lohri 2022 Special Food Items

Gajar Ka Halwa

Gajar Ka Halwa is one such dish that feels like home. This is an easy dish to make with carrot dessert. Adding some khoya for the 'ghar' wala taste.

Murmure ke laddoo/ Rice puff balls

Murmure ke laddoo is a light sweet snack that is prepared by rolling rice puffs with jaggery into balls. It is easy to make, however, one should keep in mind to not melt the jaggery at a high temperature as it can burst the rice puffs.

Dahi Bhalle

This is one of the most favourite dishes of people. These soft yet crisp dumplings are made with Urad daal. The Urad daal balls after frying are dunked into sour yoghurt and served with roasted cumin powder, red chilly powder and chutneys. They are topped with pomegranate seeds.

Peanut/sesame seeds chikki

Til or sesame seeds, which are considered auspicious for the festival, are a must. The combination of til and jaggery, along with some rose petals and other nuts, is a great idea.

Makki ki Roti with Sarson da Saag

This is a traditional yet flavourful combination of the special festival. Sarson ka saag is a green curry with various spices. With a touch of desi ghee to the soft corn chapatis, the dish is sure to satisfy your scrumptious taste.

Ganne ki kheer

Sugarcane/ Ganne Ki Kheer is a delicious dessert recipe that you can prepare for your loved ones at festivals and special occasions. It is made using sugarcane juice or ganne ka ras, basmati rice, dry fruits and green cardamom.

Image: Shutterstock