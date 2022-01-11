Happy Lohri 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, Facebook & Whatsapp Status

Lohri is a mid-winter festival celebrated in regions near the Himalayan mountains where winter is colder than the rest of the subcontinent. It is primarily celebrated by the Punjabi community and marks the end of winter and is a traditional welcome of longer days. It is observed the night before Makar Sankranti. Here are Lohri 2022 wishes, images, quotes and more. Lohri Wishes 2022 Let us kill all the negativities of our lives in the fire of Lohri. Let us hope for brighter happier times with our loved ones. Happy Lohri to you.

May God brighten our lives like the fire of Lohri and shower it with happiness and prosperity. Sending best wishes on Lohri to 2022. Happy Lohri to you all.

As the fire of Lohri flourishes, let us hope that all our sorrows end with it. Let the glory of the festival fill our lives with happiness. Wishing Happy Lohri to you all

In the positive light of happiness, may our life shine with hope. May this year we are showered with glory and success. Sending warm wishes via message. Happy Lohri sweetest friend.

Warm wishes on Lohri to you. May this festive occasion of Lohri bring along prosperity and happiness into your lives.

Let the festival of harvest brighten your life with prosperity and success. May you are blessed with soaring happiness and wonderful celebrations. Happy Lohri to you. Lohri quotes Lohri ke tyohar par apki zindagi jagmagaye aur mehke mehekti faslon jaise. Mubarak ho aapko aur aapke pariwar ko ye tyohar. Sending beautiful wishes to you. Happy Lohri.

Phir aa gaya mausam makki di roti aur sarso de saag ka. Sabko Mubarak ho Lohri ka ye tyohar. Wishing a wonderful colourful Happy Lohri.

Apko aur apke pariwar ko Lohri ki lakh lakh badhaiyan. Rab kare apke jeewan mein ho khushiyon ki bearish. Wishing you a colourful wonderful Happy Lohri 2022.

Pher se laut aaya Bhangra dalne da din jab aag de kol saare aake manavange Lohri. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Lohri.

