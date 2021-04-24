Luxury Brand Louis Vuitton Officially Announces K-Pop Band BTS As Their Global Ambassador

Louis Vuitton officially announced on Thursday that K-pop band BTS will be the new ambassador for the brand. The French fashion house and luxury brand took to social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter to announce the new collaboration. In this new collaboration, members of BTS, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, and Jimin will be outfitted by the brand for upcoming projects and appearances.

Louis Vuitton addressed the K-Pop group as “one of the most renowned and influential groups in the world” and in their Twitter post wrote that they welcome the members as the House ambassadors and that BTS is “recognised for their uplifting messages that impart a positive influence.” The brand also released individual pictures of the members and welcomed them to the collaboration. In the pictures, the boys can be seen dressed in pastel coloured Louis Vuitton outfits.

Men’s Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton, Virgil Abloh, said, "I am looking forward to this wonderful partnership which adds a modern chapter to the House, merging luxury and contemporary culture.” He also added that he has spent time with BTS members to discuss creative visions and ideas for the brand and he stopped himself from revealing more about what the guys have in store for the future.

Collaboration with other top brands

BTS' latest collaboration with many top brands includes Hyundai and McDonalds. The boy band collaborated with Hyundai Motor Company and released a video to celebrate Earth Day 2021. The video is called “For Tomorrow We Won’t Wait” and in the video, BTS can be seen cleaning the environment and encouraging the audience to do the same.

Recently BTS fans were delighted with the good news of a new McDonalds meal which is called the BTS meal and it will be available in 50 countries all across the globe. The meal will contain 10 pieces of chicken nuggets, medium fries, medium Coke and sweet chili and Cajun dip sauces. The meal will be available in India from June 1 in New Delhi and from June 4 in Mumbai.

Image Source: BTS' Instagram