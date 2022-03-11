'Maaran' To 'Upload Season 2': What To Watch This Weekend On Netflix, Amazon Prime & More

As the weekend is right around the corner, several online streaming platforms are releasing some of the much-awaited shows and films that fans have been waiting for. Right from thrillers and films full of suspense, to romantic comedies and animated movies, the audience is sure to have a wide array of films and shows to choose from. Some of the new releases to binge n this weekend include Maaran, The Adam Project, Turning Red, Upload Season 2 and much more.

Here's what to watch on OTT this weekend

Maaran - Disney+Hotstar

The much-awaited Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan-starrer got its digital premiere on March 11 and also saw Mahendran, Samuthirakani, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian, Smruthi Venkat take on pivotal roles. The film is set against the backdrop of journalism and politics and also includes some sweet and romantic scenes between the leading duo.

The Adam Project - Netflix

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner in the lead roles, The Adam Project has been a much-awaited release among fans. The film includes the concept of time travel and has already received spectacular reviews from the audience and critics.

Turning Red - Disney+Hotstar

Turning Red is an animated comedy flick that revolves around a 13-year-old, who turns into a red panda when she is excited. It also sees her navigate through life as the obedient daughter to her mother and the chaos of her youth. The film has been produced under the banner of Pixar Animation Studious.

Upload Season 2 - Amazon Prime Video

The much-awaited sequel to the hit sci-fi show Upload is finally here and fans are over the moon with the news. The new season is all about the after-life and virtual reality and the trailer piqued the audience's interest in the new release.

Khiladi - Disney+Hotstar

The much-awaited action entertainer starring Ravi Teja hit the big screens on February 11, 2022 and is now ready for its digital premiere. The film was helmed by Ramesh Varma and saw the fan-favourite actor take on a dual role. The trailer saw the actor engaging in some powerful stunts and action sequences that had fans excited about the film's release.

Image: Twitter/@KarnanMemes, @ThePetePlex