Madhavan's 'Rocketry' Bags Spot In Top 6 On IMDb; Dethrones '3 Idiots’, ‘Soorarai Pottru'

Actor R Madhavan’s debut directorial venture Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, released in theatres on July 1, has been consistently garnering critical acclaim from many quarters. The film which is based on the life of former ISRO scientist Dr Nambi Narayanan has broken all records and has thereby outranked acclaimed Indian films.

The film that had received a standing ovation this year at the Cannes Film Festival also made its way to the IMDb’s highest-rated list after its theatrical release.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect ranks among top films on IMDb list

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect had made its way to IMDb’s highest-rated Indian movies of all time, thereby outranking acclaimed Indian films. Before the film’s release, it was on 142nd rank on the coveted IMDb list. However, after the theatrical run, in less than a month, the film touched the grandeurs of success.

After the OTT release of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, the film’s IMDb rank has dramatically improved by leaps and bounds. From its earlier 142nd rank, Rocketry currently holds a highly impressive 6th rank on IMDb’s top 250 Indian movies list. Presently, the film boasts of a rare 9.2 IMDb user rating. And in doing so, it dethroned many Indian films like 3 Idiots, Soorarai Pottru, and Dangal.

According to Binged, the probable reason for the phenomenal rise in the IMDb rank for the latest movie can be credited to OTT streaming. After the film started to stream on Amazon Prime Video, it started to stream on Voot Select from today which therefore posed a great chance that a greater number of viewers must have watched the film resulting in positive ratings.

The biographical drama is based on the life of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was falsely accused of selling confidential information to foreign entities, and how he eventually fought back. Meanwhile, the film was recently screened n the Parliament of India, with leaders like Anurag Thakur, Pralhad Joshi, JP Nadda, and more in attendance.

"It was quite a humbling experience. I was proud and nervous at the same time. You have to realise this isn’t a common occurrence and I still cannot believe it happened. And of course, I am eternally grateful that the film was so well received (sic)” an elated Madhavan wrote post the screening in Parliament.

Hon. BJP National President Shri @JPNadda Ji attended the special screening of ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ with other senior Parliamentarians and met Shri Nambi Narayanan & @ActorMadhavan ji today in the Parliament House. He extended his best wishes for the success of the film. pic.twitter.com/3hAxRyDY7g — Office of JP Nadda (@OfficeofJPNadda) August 5, 2022

(Image: @ActorMadhavan/Instagram)