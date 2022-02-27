Mahashivratri 2022 Date: When Is Mahashivratri 2022 And Why Is It Celebrated?

Mahashivratri is one of the most auspicious festivals in India. It is the day to honour and celebrate Lord Shiva and is a celebration of life and existence. It is also known as the 'Great Night of Lord Shiva.' Maha Shivratri falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna. In a year there are 12 Shivratri which are observed, and among them, Maha Shivratri is considered especially auspicious.

On this day, devotees observe a full day fast to worship Mahadev, visit the temple and offer their blessing to Lord Shankar. As the festival is around the corner, here we bring you details about when is Mahashivratri celebrated and why is it celebrated.

Mahashivratri 2022 date

This year Mahashivratri will be observed on March 1, 2022, all over India. The festivities will begin at 3:16 am on March 1 and will end at 1:00 am on March 2.

Why is Mahashivratri celebrated?

There are many mythological stories behind the Mahashivratri festival. As per one of the mythological stories, Mahashivratri is considered as the occasion when the Shiva and Shakti come together to become the ultimate Shivashakti also known as the Ultimate power. Whereas another story says that on this day, Lord Shiva performs his heavenly dance called ‘Tandav.’

According to certain stories, it is also believed that Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati were married on the day of Maha Shivratri. The union of Shiva and Shakti is considered to be the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. Devotees believe that by pleasing the Adiguru on the auspicious Shivaratri day, a person is absolved of past sins and is blessed with salvation.

Image:Instagram@__sanatan_dharm__