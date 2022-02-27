Last Updated:

Mahashivratri 2022 Date: When Is Mahashivratri 2022 And Why Is It Celebrated?

As the festival of Mahashivratri is around the corner, here we bring you details about when is Mahashivratri 2022 celebrated and why is it celebrated.

Written By
Sneha Biswas
Mahashivratri 2022

Image:Instagram@__sanatan_dharm__


Mahashivratri is one of the most auspicious festivals in India. It is the day to honour and celebrate Lord Shiva and is a celebration of life and existence. It is also known as the 'Great Night of Lord Shiva.' Maha Shivratri falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna. In a year there are 12 Shivratri which are observed, and among them, Maha Shivratri is considered especially auspicious. 

On this day, devotees observe a full day fast to worship Mahadev, visit the temple and offer their blessing to Lord Shankar. As the festival is around the corner, here we bring you details about when is Mahashivratri celebrated and why is it celebrated.

Mahashivratri 2022 date

This year Mahashivratri will be observed on March 1, 2022, all over India. The festivities will begin at 3:16 am on March 1 and will end at 1:00 am on March 2.

READ | Ronit Roy gives peek into his Mahashivratri celebration with wife Neelam; watch

Why is Mahashivratri celebrated?

There are many mythological stories behind the Mahashivratri festival. As per one of the mythological stories, Mahashivratri is considered as the occasion when the Shiva and Shakti come together to become the ultimate Shivashakti also known as the Ultimate power. Whereas another story says that on this day, Lord Shiva performs his heavenly dance called ‘Tandav.’

READ | Ankita Lokhande celebrates Mahashivratri with trans social media star Pooja Sharma; Watch

According to certain stories, it is also believed that Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati were married on the day of Maha Shivratri. The union of Shiva and Shakti is considered to be the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. Devotees believe that by pleasing the Adiguru on the auspicious Shivaratri day, a person is absolved of past sins and is blessed with salvation.

READ | 60-70 people fall sick after eating Mahashivratri prasad in Rajasthan's Dungarpur

Image:Instagram@__sanatan_dharm__

READ | Raveena Tandon shares glimpses of the Mahashivratri pooja; fans chant Om Namah Shivay
READ | IN PICS: Devotees throng temples to worship lord Shiva on Mahashivratri

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Mahashivratri 2022, India, Lord Shiva
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND