Mahesh Babu Pens A Thank You Note For The Love Fans Showered On 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'

Others

Mahesh Babu did a Q&A session on his official Twitter handle, where he expressed his happiness towards the 'blockbuster response' of fans to his film. Read on

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
mahesh babu

 Mahesh Babu's latest film titled Sarileru Neekevvaru hit the theatres on January 10, 2020, and has been receiving much love from the audience and critics alike. The Anil Ravipudi film stars superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. According to reports, Sarileru Neekevvaru so far has amassed around ₹63 crores at the box office worldwide. On receiving a great response, Mahesh Babu is all happy and merry. The 44-year-old actor took to his Twitter to pen a thank you note for his fans.

Mahesh Babu thanks his fans for the blockbuster response to Sarileru Neekevvaru

The south megastar Mahesh Babu's action drama Sarileru Neekevvaru has been doing incredibly well with his fans. The Khaleja actor promised a question and answer session on his official Twitter handle, where he wrote that he was very thankful to all the fans and audience members for the massive response they gave to the film Sarileru Neekevvaru. The fans across the globe gushed to reply to his tweet. Have a look. 

A look at fans' replies to Mahesh Babu's tweet

Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, Sarileru Neekevvaru sees Rashmika Mandanna opposite Mahesh Babu as the leading pair. Mahesh Babu plays the role of an Army officer in the movie. According to recent box office stats, the film continues to see a rise in its numbers reportedly touching ₹100 crores soon.

(Image source: Mahesh Babu Twitter)

 

 

