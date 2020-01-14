Mahesh Babu Pens A Thank You Note For The Love Fans Showered On 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'

Mahesh Babu's latest film titled Sarileru Neekevvaru hit the theatres on January 10, 2020, and has been receiving much love from the audience and critics alike. The Anil Ravipudi film stars superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. According to reports, Sarileru Neekevvaru so far has amassed around ₹63 crores at the box office worldwide. On receiving a great response, Mahesh Babu is all happy and merry. The 44-year-old actor took to his Twitter to pen a thank you note for his fans.

Mahesh Babu thanks his fans for the blockbuster response to Sarileru Neekevvaru

The south megastar Mahesh Babu's action drama Sarileru Neekevvaru has been doing incredibly well with his fans. The Khaleja actor promised a question and answer session on his official Twitter handle, where he wrote that he was very thankful to all the fans and audience members for the massive response they gave to the film Sarileru Neekevvaru. The fans across the globe gushed to reply to his tweet. Have a look.

Thank you all for the BLOCKBUSTER response🙏🏻 #SarileruNeekevvaru

Looking forward to this Q & A session...shoot them :) pic.twitter.com/ImODfE8G4i — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 13, 2020

A look at fans' replies to Mahesh Babu's tweet

many congratulations for the success of your movie #SarileruNeekevvaru Bahut saare fans aise hai jo aapko kareeb se dekhte rehte hain Lekin kuch fans ham jaise hai sir jo aapko sirf internet ke madhyam se dekh sakte hain aap hamse aise jude rahe hamesha apne or movies ke sath 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NRZPnIQTAe — rawat kanchan 🇮🇳 ,(dhfm) (@Mahi055065241) January 13, 2020

Anna Nee lanti Goppa Vaadiki FAN Ani Garvanga Cheppukunta Anna..!! Sahayam Kosam Unna vallaki eppudu andaga untav 1000+ People ki Life Ichav..!! Villages Adopt chestunnav ❤🙏



Superstar in and out ❤❤❤#MaheshBabu Forever nee cult Anna 🙏

Congrats for #SarileruNeekevvaru — Bang Mahesh Haters (@urstrulyBMH) January 13, 2020

Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, Sarileru Neekevvaru sees Rashmika Mandanna opposite Mahesh Babu as the leading pair. Mahesh Babu plays the role of an Army officer in the movie. According to recent box office stats, the film continues to see a rise in its numbers reportedly touching ₹100 crores soon.

(Image source: Mahesh Babu Twitter)

