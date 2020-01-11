The Debate
Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Gets Termed As 'commercial Entertainer' By Twitterati

Mahesh Babu's latest film, 'Sarileru Neekevvaru', released on January 11, 2020. The movie is known to have had a blockbuster opening as per Twitter reviews.

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru is the first film of the actor this year. This much-anticipated Telugu thriller released on January 11, 2020. The makers of the movie have managed to rope in Radhika Mandana opposite Mahesh Babu.

Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, Sarileru Neekevvaru is known to be well-received by the audience and critics on its opening day. Here's how Twitterati reviewed the movie Sarileru Neekevvaru. 

'Sarileru Neekevvaru' reviews

Also Read| Mahesh Babu starrer 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' earns big at USA box office

Also Read| Mahesh Babu to take a long break soon after the release of Sarileru Neekevvaru

Also Read| Mahesh Babu called 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' as one of the best decisions of his career

Also Read| Mahesh Babu's first film of 2020, Sarileru Neekevvaru's trailer out; watch it here

