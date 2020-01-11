Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Gets Termed As 'commercial Entertainer' By Twitterati

Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru is the first film of the actor this year. This much-anticipated Telugu thriller released on January 11, 2020. The makers of the movie have managed to rope in Radhika Mandana opposite Mahesh Babu.

Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, Sarileru Neekevvaru is known to be well-received by the audience and critics on its opening day. Here's how Twitterati reviewed the movie Sarileru Neekevvaru.

'Sarileru Neekevvaru' reviews

#SarileruNeekevvaru - This festival season couldn't have asked for a better start. A commercial entertainer that knows its strengths and uses them effectively to work in a big way. @AnilRavipudi is slowly establishing himself as a master of this genre. — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) January 11, 2020

#SarileruNeekevvaru is Entertaining & Emotional. Superstar Mahesh Babu & Vijayashanthi garu performances are a highlight. Hit Machine of Tollywood Anil Ravipudi delivers another Blockbuster at the Box-Office.@urstrulyMahesh @AnilRavipudi @vijayashanthi_m — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) January 11, 2020

#SarileruNeekevvaru - 3.25/5. Apart from his usual subtle suave presence, @urstrulyMahesh also has lotsa fun in the comedy segments, dialog modulation variations & oorra mass action moments.



This is a fullon treat for #SSMB fans & family audience. Ideal festival entertainer — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 11, 2020

#SarileruNeekevvaru - #MindBlock song visuals 👌💥 @urstrulyMahesh's lungi dance & @iamRashmika's glam dance will rock the masses.



Single screens will explode for this sequence..#SSMB has so much fun dancing in local kuthu style. Adhiri poyindhi.. — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 11, 2020

My One Line Review about #SarileruNeekevvaru INDUSTRYHIT....Special Mention MindBlock Song lo Dance Ma OORI language lo Aanandam ga Cheppali ante SAAAAAVAAAAADENGIIIIII VADILESADU🔥💥💥🤙🤙🤙FEAST FOR MOVIE LOVERS AND FANS....More Details Soon...Alasipoyaaa...padukuni mrng vasta pic.twitter.com/y7EiYN3T0v — ❝𝕀𝕟𝕕𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕣𝕪ℍ𝕚𝕥❞ 'సరిలేరు నీకెవ్వరు' (@AbuSSMBFan) January 10, 2020

Congratulations my dearest @AnilRavipudi !! #SarileruNeekkevvaru is the biggest till date for superstar @urstrulyMahesh garu !! Thumping comeback by @vijayashanthi_m Ma’am. It’s celebration time For the whole team 👍👍 — BVS Ravi (@BvsRavi) January 11, 2020

#SarileruNeekkevvaru 1st Half : #SuperStar @urstrulyMahesh is in fine form..



Whether Mass Military sequence or long train comedy sequence or the terrific interval action sequence..



He is Mass Mersal!



Family audience are loving the comedy.. Safe to say this is a Blockbuster! — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 11, 2020

