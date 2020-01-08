'Marvelous Mrs Maisel' And Other Shows To Watch If You Are A Fan Of Period Dramas

Marvelous Mrs Maisel is a historical period drama. Set in the late 1950s, Maisel leads a seemingly perfect life. She has a husband, children, and an elegant apartment in New York's Upper West Side. However, her life takes a turn when she discovers a hidden talent she didn't previously know she had — stand-up comedy. The show is available on Amazon Prime and is currently in its third season, which aired in December 2019. This show already has a huge audience all across the world. The show has been garnering a strong fanbase. If you like Marvelous Mrs Maisel, here are a few other shows you can watch:

Downton Abbey

If you like Marvelous Mrs Maisel's theme, you will love Downton Abbey. Downton Abbey is a British historical period drama television series set in the early 20th century. The story is set in the fictional Yorkshire country estate of Downton Abbey between 1912 and 1926 and depicts the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their domestic servants.

Poldark

Poldark is a British historical period drama television series based on the novels of the same title by Winston Graham. It stars Aidan Turner in the lead role. The story tells the tale of Captain Ross Poldark, who is a redcoat returning to Cornwall after the American Revolutionary War, only to find his father dead and his true love about to get married to someone else.

Rome

Rome tells the story of two ordinary Roman soldiers who turn into heroes after their arena feats. Lucius Vorenus and Titus Pullo's lives change as they witness the fall of a republic and the creation of an empire. The show has two seasons with a compelling story.

Madam Secretary

Although not a period drama like Marvelous Mrs Maisel, this show is set in the current timeline. What's remarkable about this show is the energy it resembles with Marvelous Mrs Maisel. The show revolves around Elizabeth McCord, who a highly intelligent former CIA analyst. Elizabeth is appointed as the Secretary of State. She tries her best to balance both her work at the White House and family life.

