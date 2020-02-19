Manisha Koirala And Shirley Setia's First Song Of 'Maska' Out, Watch Video

After entertaining the audiences with her character in Netflix's anthology Lust Stories, popular Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala, is all set to reunite with Netflix for a new film. The film that is titled Maska is reported to be based on the Parsi culture and cuisine prevalent in Mumbai. The makers of the upcoming film recently released the first song of the film.

Check out the song here:

The fifty-six-second song acts as a doorway to the lives of Rumi (Prit Kamani) and Pesis (Shirley Setia). While Rumi seems to be an aspiring actor, auditioning day after day to crack the role of his lifetime, whereas Pesis seems to be a photographer exploring the city. Reports suggest that the movie will emphasise on Parsi cuisine and Parsi heritage in Mumbai. The Neeraj Udwani directorial also features Manisha Koirala and Nikita Dutta, who was last seen in Kabir Singh, in prominent roles. Reports have it that the movie will release on March 2020.

Meanwhile, Manisha Koirala has an array of projects in her kitty. She is reported to be a part of movies like 99 Songs, Homing Pigeons, and Freedom, among others. Besides the upcomer, reports suggest the actor is in talks with some of the talented filmmakers for future collaborations.

On the other hand, Youtube sensation Shirley Setia will be making her acting debut with Maska. Besides the Netflix film, the actor will soon make her silver screen debut with Sabir Khan's Nikamma. The movie, starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia, and Shilpa Shetty, is slated to hit the theatres on June 5, 2020.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Screengrab from Youtube)

