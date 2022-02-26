Masoom Minawala: Meet Indian Fashion Influencer Who Made History At The Milan Fashion Week

The prestigious Milan Fashion Week 2022 is one of the much-awaited events of the year, which began on February 22 and will come to an end on Monday. Global fashion sensation Masoom Minawala made history with her time at the event as she became the first-ever Indian creator to be the showstopper at Milan Fashion Week. She walked the runway for the first-ever Indian designer to showcase her collection at the event, Vaishali S.

Masoom Minawala at Milan Fashion Week 2022

The Indian creator donned an olive green outfit as she walked down the ramp as the showstopper for designer Vaishali S. The designer is known for her sustainable fashion, which is a huge trend in the industry. Masoom took to her social media account to share a glimpse of her experience at Milan Fashion Week 2022 and penned down a sweet note for the designer as well.

In the post, she mentioned that it was her dream to be the showstopper at the Milan Fashion Week and several fans and followers headed to the comments section of the post to wish her the best. She further mentioned that the experience would have a 'special place' in her heart because of the designer Vaishali S. and hailed her 'ethos and collection.'

Masoom wrote, "'Showstopper’ at MILAN Fashion Week? I would be lying if I said I didn’t dream it. #MasoomTakesFashionWeek will always be extra special because of you @vaishalishadangule, your ethos, and collection that stands strong on sustainability and zero waste." Minawala also posted a story and mentioned it was an 'honour' to have been the showstopper for Vaishali and mentioned how proud she was of her.

Have a look at Masoom Minawala at Milan Fashion Week here

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the young creator called Vaishali her one of the 'favourite designers' and called her time at the event an 'absolute dream come true'. Speaking about making history as the first-ever Indian creator to be the showstopper at the prestigious event, she called it a 'crazy yet humbling experience'. She also revealed that the main reason why she began creating content was to support and expand the reach of 'talented Indian designers on a global platform'.

Image: Instagram/@masoomminawala