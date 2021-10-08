Meet ‘Squid Game’ Star Anupam Tripathi, Indian Who Plays Key Role In Mega Netflix Series

Anupam Tripathi recently gained heaps of love and fame after his role in Netflix's popular K-Drama, Squid Game. Taking on the role of Ali, the actor became close to fans' hearts. He was born in India and is now based in Korea, where he is still coming to terms with what a huge success the show turned out to be.

Who is Squid Game's Anupam Tripathi, a.k.a. Ali

Anupam Tripathi steps into the role of Ali in the popular survival show. Ali is a Pakistani migrant, who must make money for the sake of his wife and child. He joins hundreds of individuals, just like him, who are knee-deep in debt and must get their hands on the large sum by hook or by crook. In a recent interview with Variety, the actor who found his way to fans' hearts mentioned that he was not prepared for the show to become a 'phenomenon and sensation'. He went on to recall the day the show premiered, September 17 and said that at 4 PM his life was 'okay', but at 5 PM it 'became huge and humongous'.

The actor revealed in the interview that he was initially interested in music until he got involved in a stage production of Spartacus, in which he played a slave. He was also part of a theatre group for four years, which was mentioned by the late Shahid Anwar. He mentioned he enjoyed the experience as it involved him stepping in front of an audience and expressing himself.

The actor wished to apply to the National School of Drama, which gave the Bollywood industry Naseeruddin Shah, Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and many more. However, the actor was informed about an Arts Major Asian scholarship at the Korea National University of the Arts. He joined there as an undergraduate after clearing the exams and winning the scholarship. He did admit that communication was a barrier owing to the different language, however, he mastered it in under two years. After his graduation, he took on roles in films including Ode to My Father, Descendants of the Sun and Space Sweepers. The actor also applied for a masters degree in acting at his alma mater and got his hands on yet another scholarship.

Early last year the actor was reached out to by a Korean casting agency. He sent them a tape and then began to go for auditions. After then, he bagged the role in Squid Game, he met the show's director, Hwang Dong-Hyuk. He mentioned that he did not have the 'correct body shape' and his friend helped him in his fitness journey. He shot for the show in 2020 and mentioned that it was 'wonderful' working with the team. He also spoke about the sets of the show and mentioned they were 'majestic and magical'.

Image: Instagram/@sangipaiya