Megan Mesveskas Calls Out US Photographer For Charging Extra To Shoot Plus-size Models

Cases of exploitation in the modelling industry are not new. There have been numerous incidents of modelling scams in the past few years. Though the fashion industry has slowly made strides toward body diversity, there are cases of discrimination still going on in certain parts of the world.

Recently, the news of a US plus-size model being charged $100 more than the 'standard' pricing has taken the internet by storm, with many netizens slamming the photographer. Megan Mesveskas a 24-year-old model and founder of the agency Model Nexus, which specialises in body diversity, shared the incident on her social media.

'A curve or a plus-sized model is going to cost an extra hundred dollars'

Recently, a US-based photographer has sparked outrage after charging $100 (Rs 7,600) more than his 'standard' pricing to take pictures of plus-size models. On Friday, Megan Mesveskas took to her social media handle and shared a screenshot of a mail. In the screenshot, Megan Mesveskas is seen asking photographer William Lords about the rates and availability to photograph some of her clients. Surprisingly, she found out that he has charged $100 more for the photoshoot of plus-size models.

The photographer’s studio manager responded with two separate pricing for photoshoots. The price to shoot a “standard” model was $950, but the price for photographing a “plus-sized/curve” model was $1050.After sharing the screenshot, Megan said-“Yep, you are reading that right. A curve or a plus-sized model is going to cost an extra hundred dollars.”

Take a look at the video:

As soon as the video surfaced online it received more than 1,600 likes on Mesveskas’ TikTok account but went viral when fellow models and members of her agency shared their outrage regarding the awful incident. Netizens came out in support of Megan Mesveskas and slammed Willam. One of the users wrote "Makes no sense whatsoever!!! Who charges $100 more for a taller model or less for a petite model?" another wrote, "Thank you for calling him out!"

Image: Instagram@sixtinerouyre